"I definitely watch where I am and watch who's around me, it's my job" - When Venus Williams revealed how she protected herself against 'crazy fans'

Venus Williams once opened up about the safety measures she took to protect herself from obsessive fans. The American made the revelation ahead of her highly anticipated title defense at the 2002 NASDAQ-100 Open in Key Biscayne, Florida.

After breaking out on tour as teenagers, Venus and Serena Williams catapulted to global stardom thanks to their exceptional success. By the time the 2002 NASDAQ-100 Open rolled around, Serena had clinched her maiden Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open, while Venus had captured four Major titles by claiming two each at Wimbledon and the New York Major.

However, their rapid success came with heightened security concerns. During a press conference at the event in Key Biscayne, Venus Williams was asked whether she took any precautions against "crazy fans."

Trending

The American responded in the affirmative, disclosing that she remained vigilant about her surroundings and the people near her, treating her personal safety like her job. Williams also emphasized the importance of staying aware, especially with the world becoming increasingly dangerous.

"Oh, I definitely watch where I am and watch who's around me. For me, it's my job, when I go out, to see who's saying, "Oh, is that her," and who's looking at me. I can tell these things. I do watch what's around me. If I don't, then I'm not living in a reality. Especially in this world today," she said.

Competing as the second seed, Venus Williams put together a strong run at the NASDAQ-100 Open, beating the likes of Amanda Coetzer and Elena Dementieva to reach the semifinals.

However, the No. 2 seed failed to defend her title, as she suffered a crushing 6-2, 6-2 defeat to her sister. Serena Williams went on to triumph at the event, claiming a 7-5, 7-6(4) win over top seed Jennifer Capriati in the final.

"There's always someone at the gates trying to get in" - Venus Williams on alarming break-in attempt at her house

Venus Williams - Source: Getty

Just a few months after Venus Williams spoke about her safety measures, an individual attempted to break into her home while impersonating a representative of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

In a press conference during her Wimbledon 2002 campaign, the American revealed that such incidents were so common that she had instructed her security to tell uninvited visitors that she had moved to Siberia.

"Someone tried to get in the development, doing a drug test. If I wasn't tested in the next two hours, I wouldn't be playing on tour. You know, there's always someone at the gates trying to get in. No, it was just someone trying to get in," she said. "No. Normally I tell the gate, "Tell them Venus moved to Siberia some months ago."

Venus Williams entered the grasscourt Major as the top seed, setting up a blockbuster final with her sister. However, Serena Williams dashed Venus' hopes of clinching her third consecutive Wimbledon title, prevailing 7-6(4), 6-3 to secure her maiden crown at SW19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"