"I don’t know what took me so long, to be quite honest" - When Roger Federer commented on playing in South Africa for the very first time

Roger Federer played an exhibition event in South Africa in 2020 that involved the likes of Rafael Nadal and Bill Gates.

The "Match for Africa" series, which was organized by Federer to raise money for his foundation, was held in Cape Town three years ago. This marked the first time the Swiss played in the country.

Federer said that he didn't know what took him so long to play in South Africa and that he wouldn't have been able to live with him if he did not play in the country.

“I don’t know what took me so long, to be quite honest. I said, ‘It’s not possible that I’m on the tour for 20 years, I’ve become the player that I am, and I’ve never played in South Africa. It’s just not OK.’ I couldn’t live with myself if that happened,’’ the Swiss said in an interview ahead of Match for Africa 6 in 2020.

Federer, who had lost in the Australian Open semifinals just days back at the time, said that he couldn't be more excited to play while also having Nadal present.

“You know how it is. Life on tour sometimes is what it is. I couldn’t be more excited now that it’s actually really happening. I hope I’m going to be really fine to play. I believe I am, but we’ll see,’’ he said.

“Also, that Rafa is willing to do it is exciting, of course, to say the least. I know my parents are very happy, very proud, as well. I’m sure it’s going to be very, very special for me on many levels to play there.’’

Roger Federer won his singles match against Rafael Nadal while winning his doubles fixture while partnering Bill Gates.

Roger Federer holds South African citizenship

Roger Federer has South African citizenship as his mother Lynette hails from the country and was born in the Gauteng region there.

His foundation has been supporting the Swiss-South African organization IMBEWU since 2004.

"I chose a project in South Africa because my mother grew up there, which means that I have always had a close affinity to the country. But to me South Africa is also a shining example of a country that has overcome hatred and oppression, making it a potential source of inspiration for other crisis regions around the world," Federer said in a statement on his official website in 2004.

The Swiss maestro enjoyed a terrific career during which he won 20 Grand Slam singles titles before hanging up his boots after the 2022 Laver Cup.

