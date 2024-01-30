Roger Federer enjoyed a storied rivalry with Rafael Nadal that transcended the sport, owing to the duo's contrasting playing styles.

While Federer, widely regarded as one of the best players ever, was elegance personified, weaving his magic on the tennis court like an artist without breaking a sweat, the left-handed Nadal was his polar opposite.

The all-action Spaniard plays every point as if his life depended on it and used to trouble Federer, especially on clay, with his high-kicking left-handed serves to the Swiss' single-handed backhand.

Nadal twice denied Federer the calendar-year Grand Slam by beating the Swiss in the Roland Garros final. He also broke through Federer's grass court bastion at Wimbledon, denying him a historic six-peat.

Despite their rousing rivalry, Federer and Nadal's relationship later blossomed into a beautiful friendship. However, early on, the Swiss didn't appreciate meeting the Spaniard every week on the tour, as he stated on the eve of the 2006 Cincinnati Masters:

"I understand the point and what the people are saying about it, you know, and I think it's absolutely justified with our results over the last one and a half years. But like what I said in Toronto, you know, I don't care really if I play him on the other side of the net or it's somebody else in the finals, like Gasquet."

"I in the end care about winning the title, you know. That's what's over everything, and the player's not bigger than the tournament. For me, that's the conclusion to this rivalry. It's definitely good I won Wimbledon. I enjoy playing him, but I don't need it every week, you know."

Federer's comments came after the then-World No. 1 lost his first four matches that year to Nadal before he beat the Spaniard in the Wimbledon final.

"I was very happy the way I played" - Roger Federer on his 2006 Wimbledon final win over Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer (right) and Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer was at his dominant best in the mid-2000s despite the emergence of an up-and-coming Rafael Nadal.

Following four wins over the Swiss in 2006, Nadal unexpectedly made a run to the Wimbledon final, ready to challenge the three-time defending champion on his turf. The Swiss, though, produced a grass court masterclass, winning a bagel first set and taking the second on a tiebreak.

Although Nadal took the third on a tiebreak, Federer sealed the deal in four sets. Federer said in the aforementioned press conference that he played an 'excellent' match, which made him 'very happy':

"It would have been a big boost for him, and people would have written many different things, but I think I played an excellent match, you know, dominating him in the first and the fourth set. Second and third were close, like I did expect it to be. So I was very happy the way I played."

Roger Federer closed his legendary rivalry with Rafael Nadal on a winning note in the 2019 Wimbledon Championships semifinals, improving to 16-24.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins