"I didn't expect that I'm gonna be in the second week of a Grand Slam at Wimbledon and to be a winner is just amazing" - Elena Rybakina after winning 2022 Wimbledon title

Elena Rybakina was the epitome of calm despite winning her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the iconic Wimbledon Championships on Saturday. After taking some time to gather her thoughts and emotions in the midst of a breakthrough moment, Rybakina expressed her sheer surprise at winning the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The player from Kazakhstan defeated World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in a stunning comeback after dropping the opening set. Moments after winning the match and collecting the prestigious 'Venus Rosewater Dish' trophy, Rybakina spoke about her experience and feelings about clinching the title. She admitted that reaching the second week of Wimbledon was already surprising for her, let alone winning the title.

"I didn't expect that I'm gonna be in the second week of a Grand Slam at Wimbedon, and to be a winner is just amazing," said Elena Rybakina during her on-court interview. "Honestly, I don't have words to say how happy I am. But I wouldn't be here without my team so I want to say a big thanks to my team," she added.

In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies' Singles champion



She joked about being happy at the fact that the final was done and dusted, allowing her to finally get over the nerves and the occasion itself.

"Honestly, happy that it's finished because really never felt something like this. I just want to say big thanks to the crowd for their support, it was unbelievable these two weeks," Rybakina expressed.

A big part of the occasion of playing a final on Centre Court at Wimbledon is being in the presence of the Royal Box as well as the enthusiastic crowd in the iconic arena. Rybakina shared her views on playing in what she called an "unbelievable atmosphere."

"Also I want to say thank you to the Royal Box. I'm playing first time and its an honour to be here and to play in front of you. Thank you so much and its just an unbelievable atmosphere," she added.

Among her supporters were those in her 'player box' which included her coaches, trainers, her sister, and the President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation. Rybakina was grateful for all their support, and also of her parents back home who she regarded as the biggest contributors to her success.

"(Want to thank) My coach is here, my sponsors and everyone. The rest of my team is at home. Actually, the most important is my parents, they're not here and I'm very sorry...Without them I wouldn't be her for sure," Elena Rybakina expressed further.

"You're an inspiration not just for the young juniors but for everybody" - Elena Rybakina to Ons Jabeur

Elena Rybakina also had great words for finalist Ons Jabeur, who she believes is an inspiration not just for upcoming tennis players but for everyone on the tour. The 17th seed also said that Jabeur's style of play is unique to everyone else on tour and the two women played a great match.

"Also, of course, I want to congratulate Ons for such a great match. Everything you have achieved is amazing and I think you're an inspiration not just for the young juniors but for everybody."

"You have an amazing game and I don't think we have someone like this on tour. I just enjoyed to play against you and I ran today so much that I don't think I need to do fitness anymore," Elena Rybakina said.

The 23-year-old defeated two former Grand Slam champions en route to the final. She beat former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round before earning a stunning victory over former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in straight sets in the semifinals.

