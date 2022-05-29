"I have a feeling that he will say goodbye at his home" - John McEnroe on Roger Federer possibly calling it quits at the Basel Open

John McEnroe believes there is a strong likelihood of Roger Federer hanging up his boots this year and predicted the Basel Open to be the Swiss' final tournament.

The Basel Open is, of course, Federer's home tournament given the city is the 40-year-old's birthplace. Federer is the 10-time Basel champion, having also won the event in each of the last three editions.

Even though the 20-time Major champion is still undergoing rehabilitation following a third surgery on his knee in August last year, he has confirmed his place at the 2022 Basel Open. This is despite the fact that he is yet to announce his comeback tournament or lay bare more elaborate scheduling plans.

Going by those details, John McEnroe believes Roger Federer is gearing up for retirement in Basel, given the tournament has a special place in his life and career.

"He said he will play in Basel. I might be wrong, but I have a feeling that he will say goodbye at his home," McEnroe said in an interview for La Repubblica.

McEnroe believes Federer, who also served as a ballboy at the Basel Open during his formative years, could potentially play at next year's Australian Open if things go smoothly.

"Unless he's feeling great, and then maybe he'll try Australia and then who the hell knows, he'll turn the clock back," added the American. "We will see what will make him happy."

"How can you not consider Nadal the favorite" - John McEnroe

Turning his attention to the ongoing French Open, John McEnroe stressed that Rafael Nadal remains the man to beat unless the Mallorcan's campaign gets derailed by injury.

"How can you not consider Nadal the favorite anyway? The only possible reason is some kind of injury," said McEnroe.

The seven-time Major champion was then asked for his thoughts regarding Carlos Alcaraz. McEnroe revealed that he regards the teenager highly and is happy to see a player of "normal height" do well.

Alcaraz stands at 185 centimeters, which translates to six feet and one inch. McEnroe is five centimeters shorter.

"I really like the boy, even if he is not used to playing the best of five. Here he has already risked but he remains one of the favorites," said the American. "The players are getting taller and taller. So I say it's great to see a guy of normal height. Nice as a remedy for the missing centimeters."

