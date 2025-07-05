"I felt really bad as a wife, & I never told him" - When Serena Williams teased husband Alexis Ohanian about her dislike for his social media company

Serena Williams once playfully teased her husband, Alexis Ohanian, admitting she felt bad for not liking his social media company, Reddit. The two have been married since 2017 and share two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

Ad

Alexis Ohanian is one of the original co-founders of Reddit. He and his college roommate, Steve Huffman, launched the platform in June 2005 after being accepted into the first batch of Y Combinator. Just a year later, they sold it to Conde Nast for an estimated $10–20 million.

In 2020, the tech mogul made headlines when he publicly resigned from Reddit’s board on June 5 as a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. He urged the company to replace him with a Black board member and pledged to use his future gains from Reddit stock to support the Black community, with a focus on fighting racial hate.

Ad

Trending

Talking about that in a 2020 interview with Vogue, Serena Williams said the decision genuinely made her happy. She admitted she was never a big fan of Reddit and even joked that now that Ohanian had officially stepped down, she could finally tell him how much she “hated” the platform.

“I was happy because I’d never been a fan of Reddit. I felt really bad as a wife, and I never told him because it’s his company – but I was like, ‘Thank goodness, now I can tell you how I really feel.’ They stepped up, and now I love them again," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said.

Ad

Just like Serena Williams joked about not liking Reddit, Alexis Ohanian also confessed that he never really liked tennis until he watched Serena play. Seeing her on the court completely changed how he viewed the sport.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian: "I hated tennis until I met my wife"

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian | Image Source: Getty

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas