"I don't give a s**t... Don't f**king tell me your rules" - When Roger Federer lost his cool & earned $1500 fine after heated US Open final outburst

Roger Federer might be known for his calm and collected demeanor on the tennis court, but that hasn't stopped the former World No. 1 from going on bursts on camera when things get heated. One such instance came in the final of the 2009 US Open, when he took on Juan Martin del Potro.

Looking to win his sixth consecutive title in New York, the Swiss maestro was locked in a vicious battle with the Argentine, who threatened to put an end to his reign.

After beating Nadal in the semifinals in a straight-set bashing, Del Potro did the unthinkable in the final, taking out Federer in a five-set thrilller 3–6, 7–6(5), 4–6, 7–6(4), 6–2 to win his one and only Grand Slam title.

The match also witnessed a rare moment of anger from the Swiss veteran, who did not take kindly to the fact that umpire Jake Garner was letting his opponent challenge calls despite the window for reviews closing. Federer's outburst even descended in a storm of expletives, with the 20-time Grand Slam champion telling Garner to pipe down sternly when he asked him to be quiet.

"I wasn’t allowed to challenge. I got 2 seconds and the guy takes like 10! You have any rule in there or what? Don’t show me your hands okay? Don’t tell me to be quiet, okay? When I want to talk, I talk! I don’t give a sh** what he said! I just said he waits too long. Don’t fu**ing tell me your rules! I was not allowed to challenge that…” Federer said.

Speaking about the match at a later interview in 2017, the Swiss maestro admitted that he had 'a lot of regrets' about the loss and wished he had been a bit better in the final set against Del Potro.

"I left that match with a lot of regrets. [It] feels like one of those matches I would like to play over again. I just had all these chances in multiple moments. The only time when he was really better, in my opinion, was the fifth set. Obviously, that was good enough to beat me that day. It was a good match," he said.

For his actions during the match, Federer was handed a meagre $1,500 fine.

"I was not too disappointed" - Roger Federer on losing the 2009 US Open

Exhibition : Press Conference In Paris - Source: Getty

Speaking at the 2017 interview, Roger Federer insisted that thinking back on the final loss to Juan Martin del Potro, he could not be 'too disappointed' especially after the great run he had. In the semifinals, he beat Novak Djokovic, producing one of the shots of the year with a tweener winner.

The former World No. 1 also gave Del Potro his flowers, saying he 'deserved' the title for beating Nadal and him back-to-back in a best-of-5 tournament.

"I was not too disappointed I don't think because I had a great run," he said. "But it ended my five-year reign here in New York. Juan Martin did play extremely well. He beat Rafa [Nadal] and me back-to-back, so I felt like he deserved it at the end," he said.

Roger Federer finished his career with 5 US Open titles, reaching just one more final in 2015.

