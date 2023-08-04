"I hope it’s going to be a long, long, long time before it happens again" - When Steffi Graf hit 51 unforced errors in Arantxa Sanchez Vicario loss

Steffi Graf is one of tennis' all-time greats and dominated the sport in her prime. However, the German had her fair share of disappointing defeats and one such loss came in the semifinals of the 1991 French Open.

Graf was seeded second in the tournament and reached the final four without dropping a single set and losing only 20 games. Here, she was up against fifth seed Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, who had also won all of her sets and dropped only 17 games until then.

Steffi Graf faced the worst defeat of her career at the time, as she was thrashed 6-0, 6-2 by the Spaniard. The German hit 51 unforced errors throughout the match as her hopes of a third French Open title were dashed.

Graf said after her defeat that hitting so many unforced errors was something that happened after a very long time and she hoped that it would take a similar while before it occurred again.

“It’s been a long, long, long time since it happened, and I hope it’s going to be a long, long, long time before it happens again," Steffi Graf said.

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario reached her second Grand Slam final and here, she lost 6-3, 6-4 to top seed Monica Seles, who successfully defended her title at the French Open.

Steffi Graf and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario faced each other five times at the French Open

Steffi Graf in action at the 1995 Wimbledon Championships

Steffi Graf and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario squared off against one another five times at the French Open. The first meeting between the two at the clay-court Major came in the 1989 final, with the Spaniard winning 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-5 to claim her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

Sanchez Vicario's comprehensive win in the 1991 French Open semifinals saw her defeat the German for the second successive time at Roland Garros. They locked horns in the final four of the tournament in 1992 as well and Graf came back from a set down to win 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Their next two meetings at the Paris Major came in back-to-back finals in 1995 and 1996, with the German coming out on top in three sets on both occasions.

Overall, Steffi Graf and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario faced one another 36 times, with the former leading the head-to-head 28-8. The last meeting between the two came in the 1996 Wimbledon final, which the German won 6-3, 7-5.

