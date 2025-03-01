"I have no idea, I'll let you know in 20 years" - When Venus Williams considered coaching Serena Williams' daughter Olympia like Rafael Nadal's uncle

Venus Williams was overjoyed after her sister Serena Williams welcomed her first child with husband Alexis Ohanian in September 2017. Following her niece's birth, Venus also considered the possibility of coaching Olympia like Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni had done for him.

When Serena gave birth to her daughter Olympia after suffering life-threatening complications, her sister was in action at the 2017 US Open. Amid her run to the semifinals of the New York Major, Venus expressed immense excitement about the arrival of her niece.

"I'm super excited. Words can't describe," she told ESPN.

At the WTA Finals later that year, Venus Williams was asked whether she would consider the idea of following in Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni's footsteps and coaching her niece Olympia to greatness. However, the seven-time Grand Slam champion responded that she would revisit the idea in two decades.

"I have no idea. I'll let you know in 20 years or so," she said.

While Venus chose not to give a definitive answer, Serena Williams later disclosed that her sister was more than willing to train her daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams revealed whether Venus Williams would potentially coach her daughter Olympia

Serena and Venus Williams - Source: Getty

Speaking to the press during her Wimbledon 2018 campaign, Serena Williams shared that the only reservation Venus Williams had about coaching Olympia was not wanting to travel after retirement.

Meanwhile, the 23-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged that she herself wouldn't make a good tennis coach due to her impatience but highlighted her ability to be a fine mental coach.

"Venus said she would coach her. She just didn't want to travel. She said that, like, yesterday or the day before. I'll coach her, but I don't want to travel," Serena Williams said. "I'm not sure if I'm a great coach. I could be a good mental coach. In terms of a tennis coach, I don't know if I have patience."

However, the American also admitted that she didn't want her daughter to play professional tennis, pointing out that Olympia would have to endure constant comparisons to her mother's achievements.

"I would hope she doesn't play tennis. Olympia is not playing tennis, unless of course she wants to. I don't want her to have pressure from what I did. [The media] talking about, 'Are you going to be able to do as good as your mom? I don't want her to have that,'" she said.

While Serena Williams' daughter Olympia has developed an interest in tennis, she had also shown passion for sports like golf and soccer, with her father Alexis Ohanian expressing confidence in her ability to become a professional golfer.

