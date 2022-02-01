"I have the impression that many players have said mean or bad things about me for no reason, but it can also be jealousy" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas has revealed that many players have said some "mean or bad things" about him for absolutely no reason in the recent past. Hinting that they could have said those things out of "jealousy," the Greek admitted that this is something that is not "pleasant" to see.

Tsitsipas had a brilliant campaign at Australian Open 2022, losing to World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals last week.

A day after the tournament ended, Tsitsipas conducted a live session on Instagram, where he admitted to having always tried to be "more open and nicer" with his colleagues. The Greek star then rued the fact that he doesn't always receive the same kind of reciprocation from some of them.

"I have some relationships with my peers, simple things like saying hello to me is something that I appreciate a lot, I have certainly tried a lot this year to be more open and nicer with my colleagues and my competitors," said Tsitsipas.

"Some of them are cold, which is not pleasant to see. It's not very pleasant when there is this kind of temperament," he added. "In the end, I finally don't pay any attention to them."

The 23-year-old was clearly hinting at the episode when Medvedev criticized him for taking illegal on-court coaching from his father during their recent meeting.

Stefanos Tsitsipas at Indian Wells Masters 2021

Tsitsipas further emphasized that one should at least "apologize" once they know that they are proved wrong.

"I have the impression that many players have said mean or bad things about me for no reason, but it can also be jealousy," he said. "But everyone deserves a chance and everyone should apologize, or at least apologize if they know they are wrong."

Stefanos Tsitsipas will next be seen in action in Rotterdam

Stefanos Tsitsipas at Australian Open 2022

Tsitsipas will next be seen in action at the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam. The Roland Garros runner-up is the second-highest ranked player in the field, led by World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

Having bowed out in the semifinals last year to eventual champion Andrey Rublev, Tsitsipas will be keen to make amends at this indoor hardcourt tournament scheduled to be held from February 7-13.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee