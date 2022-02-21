“Not only their games but how they handle themselves off the court is something I look up to" - Coco Gauff on Venus and Serena Williams

In a recent interview with CNN, Coco Gauff showered praise on Venus and Serena Williams. Stating that the Williams sisters "inspire" her, Gauff claimed that apart from their phenomenal gameplay, she "looks up" to the way both of them "handle themselves off the court."

World No. 23 Coco Gauff is a big fan of both Venus and Serena Williams. The 17-year-old player even paired up with Venus and played in the doubles category at the 2021 French Open. However, they lost in the very first round of the Grand Slam.

People @people Venus Williams 'Glad' to Call Coco Gauff 'Partner' After First Round French Open Doubles Loss people.com/sports/venus-w… Venus Williams 'Glad' to Call Coco Gauff 'Partner' After First Round French Open Doubles Loss people.com/sports/venus-w…

In the interview, Gauff disclosed that she seeks inspiration from Venus and Serena because they belong to her community, which according to her, doesn't have "much representation" in the sport even now.

The American continued and asserted that as a result, when she saw them "dominating" the WTA tour as a child, it inspired her.

Venus and Serena Williams at the Top Seed Open 2020

“I am inspired by both of them [Venus and Serena Williams]. I just think not only their games but how they handle themselves off the court is something I look up to. And for me, there is not much representation of people that look like me in the sport," said Gauff.

"So, for me, as a young girl, seeing them dominate and do it so elegantly, kind of just inspired me,” added the 17-year-old player.

In the same interview, Gauff also revealed how she handles "pressure" at such a young age. She said that she tries not to think too much about the expectations of other people.

. @VenusCoco_ Coco's CNN interview:



"Coco Gauff reflects on her rise to tennis stardom" Coco's CNN interview: "Coco Gauff reflects on her rise to tennis stardom" https://t.co/h7JlrqGbbC

The 17-year-old player also remarked that since she is no longer an underdog and is now winning matches, people become more "disappointed" if she ever loses a match.

“I try my best not to think about what other people expect of me, but it’s definitely different when people expect you to win compared to when you’re an underdog. As I continued to win matches, it wasn’t a shock I was winning to people and when I lost, people were more disappointed than before," mentioned Gauff.

Coco Gauff's head-to-head record against Venus and Serena Williams

Coco Gauff with Venus Williams at the French Open 2021

Gauff currently enjoys a 2-0 advantage in the head-to-head battle against Venus Williams and interestingly, hasn't lost a single set against the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

The World No. 23 player defeated Venus for the first time at Wimbledon 2019 before thrashing her in the first round of the 2020 Australian Open.

CNN @CNN



15-year-old Coco Gauff defeated seven-time grand slam champion Venus Williams in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday New year, new grand slam, same result.15-year-old Coco Gauff defeated seven-time grand slam champion Venus Williams in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday cnn.it/2TDZtHo New year, new grand slam, same result.15-year-old Coco Gauff defeated seven-time grand slam champion Venus Williams in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday cnn.it/2TDZtHo

Meanwhile, Gauff and Serena are yet to cross paths on the WTA tour and as a result, their head-to-head record stands at 0-0 as of now.

Coco Gauff will lock horns against Shelby Rogers in the first round of the 2022 Qatar Open on Monday.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan