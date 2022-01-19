"Coco Gauff is the mixed doubles partner I would love to play with, but she will be dominating singles for a while" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios picked American sensation Coco Gauff as the player he would love to play mixed doubles with next. However, the former World No. 13 was not sure Gauff would have the time to spare for doubles matches, given her success on the singles circuit.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, the mercurial Australian reminisced about his experience playing mixed doubles in the past. He remarked that he has had the good fortune of playing with many amazing players, including former World No. 1 Venus Williams at 2021 Wimbledon.

As such, Kyrgios reckons a partnership between himself and Gauff would prove entertaining for the spectators.

"I have had a lot of amazing mixed doubles partners and Coco Gauff would be the one I would love to play with. I think the crowd would love that," Kyrgios said. "She'll be dominating singles for a while, so she probably doesn't want to play mixed [doubles]. But I would love to."

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Nick Kyrgios on Coco Gauff:



She has the potential to do some amazing things in this sport. She's got a lot of good people around her as well. I hit with her when she was 12 in Miami. And hit with her again this year. She's the real deal. She's amazing. Nick Kyrgios on Coco Gauff:She has the potential to do some amazing things in this sport. She's got a lot of good people around her as well. I hit with her when she was 12 in Miami. And hit with her again this year. She's the real deal. She's amazing.

In the same episode of the podcast, Gauff said that she had traded hits with Kyrgios in the past. She described him as a "super funny" and "cool" person on the court and a "kind" individual off it.

"Nick Kyrgios probably doesn't know this, but I first hit with him when I was 12. At the Miami Open," Gauff said. "On court, he is a super funny, cool guy and off the court he is super kind."

Nick Kyrgios, Coco Gauff experience mixed fortunes at 2022 Australian Open

Coco Gauff lost her opener against Qiang Wang at the 2022 Australian Open

Coco Gauff suffered a shock loss in the first round of the Australian Open. The 18th seed lost to Qiang Wang in straight sets, marking her first-ever first-round exit at the tournament. The American produced an error-prone display, racking up 38 unforced errors during the course of the match.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



Coco Gauff became the first seed to depart the women's singles draw after a shock first-round loss to Wang Qiang.



#AusOpen · #AO2022 "I think there's a lot to learn from. I think I was playing a little bit tighter than normal."Coco Gauff became the first seed to depart the women's singles draw after a shock first-round loss to Wang Qiang. "I think there's a lot to learn from. I think I was playing a little bit tighter than normal."Coco Gauff became the first seed to depart the women's singles draw after a shock first-round loss to Wang Qiang.#AusOpen · #AO2022

Gauff's campaign at the Australian Open is far from over though, as she is slated to play women's doubles alongside compatriot Caty McNally.

The American duo will face Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Dayana Yastremska in their opening fixture on Thursday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kyrgios, meanwhile, strolled to a straight-sets victory in his opening singles match against Liam Broady. The Australian will take on World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev next.

Edited by Arvind Sriram