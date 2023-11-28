Andre Agassi caused a stir in the tennis world by catching Argentina's Martin Jaite's serve in his hand at the 1988 Davis Cup.

An 18-year-old Agassi traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in July 1988 with the USA contingent to play the host side in the third round of the Davis Cup. The USA defeated Argentina convincingly 4-1 and booked their berth in the World Group for the tournament's 1989 edition.

Agassi contributed to his side's success with a straight-set victory over Jaite. He, however, caught everyone's attention not only for his victory but also for catching his opponent's serve at 4-0 in the third set.

In his autobiography titled 'Open' released in 2009, Agassi talked about the incident at length.

"In July I go to Argentina as one of the youngest men ever to play for the US Davis Cup team. I play well against Martin Jaite, from Argentina, and the crowd gives me its grudging respect," he wrote.

The American recalled the weather being unbearably cold during his Davis Cup tie against Jaite.

"I’m leading two sets to none, ahead 4–0 in the third, waiting for Jaite’s serve. I’m hunched against the cold, because it’s the dead of winter in Argentina. The temperature must be thirty degrees," Andre Agassi said.

He also remembered the harsh reaction from the home crowd he received upon catching the Argentine's serve.

"Jaite hits a let serve, then hits a bending unreturnable serve that I reach up and catch with my hand. A riot breaks out. The crowd thinks I’m trying to show up their countryman, disrespecting him. They boo me for several minutes," Agasso added.

The former World No. 1 suggested it was a brain-fade moment for him but regretted not defending himself in the media.

"The next day’s newspapers kill me. Rather than defend myself, I react with truculence. I say I’ve always wanted to do something like that. The truth is, I was just cold and not thinking. I was being stupid, not cocky. My reputation takes a major hit," Andre Agassi stated.

Andre Agassi won Davis Cup three times with the USA

Andre Agassi celebrates with his teammates: DAVIS CUP FINAL 1995

Andre Agassi won the Davis Cup title with the USA three times in his career, in the years 1990, 1992, and 1995.

Agassi won his first Davis Cup title alongside Michael Chang, Rick Leach, and Jim Pugh. The Americans defeated Australia 3-2 in the 1990 final in front of the home crowd at St. Petersburg.

The USA defeated Switzerland 3-1 to clinch the Davis Cup trophy in 1992. Agassi provided his side with a perfect start as he defeated Jakob Hlasek in the opener. John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, and Jim Courier chipped in with their contributions as well.

In 1995, the Americans took on Russia in the summit clash. The likes of Agassi, Sampras, Courier, and Todd Martin secired the win for USA.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi