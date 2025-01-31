  • home icon
"I was just a teen struggling with self-worth issues of how I looked" - When Monica Seles lamented struggles growing up in the public eye

Monica Seles
Monica Seles | Image Source: Getty

Monica Seles once reflected on the challenges of achieving fame at such a young age, particularly the pressures of being constantly in the public eye. She shared a specific instance when she decided to cut her hair, and the intense reactions from others made her question her self-worth.

She said:

"I learned my lesson at an early age. I had to grow up in the public eye. The biggest deal was when I cut my hair. All of a sudden people were commenting on how I looked. There I was, just a teen struggling with my own [self-worth] issues of how I looked. I didn’t need strangers telling me about it. But that comes with the territory, whoever’s No 1."

