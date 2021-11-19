"I knew I had to fight fire with fire" - Casper Ruud after beating Andrey Rublev to reach last four at ATP Finals

Casper Ruud said he knew he needed to "fight fire with fire" against Andrey Rublev after downing the Russian in the 2021 ATP Finals on Friday. The Norwegian believes he was able to play intelligently under pressure in the tense three-set victory, which moved him into the semifinals in Turin.

Ruud prevailed 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) after being down a break in both the second and third sets of the round-robin contest. The World No. 8 will face another Russian - World No. 2 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev - in the last four on Saturday.

Speaking in an on-court interview, Ruud described the challenge of facing the powerful Rublev on a fast court and said he was aware of the need to respond with aggressive play of his own.

“The court is playing very fast and Andrey plays very fast,” Ruud said. “He rips the ball harder than anyone on the tour and serves very well on his first serve. We all want to play under control and with initiative, but it is not easy against Rublev because he makes you run all the time and play defensively all the time. I knew I had to fight fire with fire. On the big points, I think I played quite smartly.”

Ruud, 22, will finish second in the Green Group behind Novak Djokovic in his debut ATP Finals campaign. The Norwegian lost to Djokovic in straight sets in his opening match on Monday, before coming from a set down to defeat alternate Cameron Norrie in three sets on Wednesday.

Casper Ruud also admitted he was savoring reaching the semifinals of the year-ending championship on his first appearance. The Norwegian said he is relishing the prospect of facing World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Saturday.

“I am just enjoying the moment,” Ruud added. “I am looking forward to tomorrow already. It is going to be another tough battle, different kind of player from today, but one of the best in the world and he has proven himself as one of the best over the past two or three years. I have played against him a couple of times and lost both, but I know a little bit about what I am going to face and it is going to be a fun challenge.”

The 22-year-old lost his two previous encounters with Medvedev in straight sets - at the ATP Cup in 2020 and in Mallorca in June this year.

