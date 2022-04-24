"I know how it feels when the world sees you differently because a bad image has been created, I was a victim of that, as were many Serbs" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic expressed his sympathy towards Russian and Belarusian athletes currently affected by the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, explaining how they have been handed the short hand of the stick.

Djokovic reckons they are being unnecessarily maligned and painted in a bad light, much like he and other Serbs have been throughout their lifetime.

Wimbledon recently announced they would prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in the event in a move of solidarity towards Ukraine. Their move has been met with considerable backlash, with the World No. 1 also of the notion that the decision is quite pointless.

Speaking to the media after his win over Karen Khachanov at the Serbia Open, the 20-time Major champion stressed how he stands against sanctions imposed on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Having experienced conflict in Belgrade early in his childhood, the World No. 1 asserted that he was aware of the atrocities of war.

"I don't support that, I grew up with sanctions, I know how it feels when the world sees you differently, because a bad image has been created," Novak Djokovic said. "I was a victim of that, as were many Serbs. I am a child of war, I know what it is like to lose close people, some still suffer because of all that. I will be against it forever."

"There is no need to suspend any athlete, not just a tennis player" - Novak Djokovic

During the media interaction, Novak Djokovic explained that even though politics exists in sport, governments should not interfere with its functioning. He reiterated that suspending athletes due to their nationality is out of order and pointed out how Wimbledon violated ATP rules by doing so.

"Politics exists in sports, you have political structures in the organization. I am talking about higher instances of interfering politics. I stand behind what I said. There is no need to suspend any athlete, not just a tennis player," Novak Djokovic said. "I don't see how they affect the war. We have a rule in tennis on the prohibition of discrimination, which speaks of the rule of ranking non-nationality. Wimbledon violated that, the ATP spoke out."

The Serb will face Russian Andrey Rublev in the Serbia Open final on Sunday with the aim of clinching his maiden title for the season. He is a two-time champion at his home event and heads into the clash as the favorite despite his chalky form in recent matches.

