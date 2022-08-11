"I know what we're going to train to get back at the highest level, so I guess tomorrow we're just going to get back to training" - Leylah Fernandez after 2R Canadian Open loss

Leylah Fernandez crashed out of the Canadian Open on Wednesday, losing 7-7(4), 6-1 to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.

This was Fernandez's second match on tour since her French Open quarterfinal defeat to Martina Trevisan. The Canadian was forced to sit on the sidelines for several months after suffering a foot injury and only made her comeback against Storm Sanders in the first round of the Canadian Open.

In her press conference after her defeat to Haddad Maia, Fernandez was asked if her foot injury or the lengthy recovery period affected her game and rhythm during the week.

The 19-year-old from Montreal responded in the affirmative, pointing out that her injury robbed her of valuable match practice coming into the Canadian Open, which ultimately set her back.

"I would say yes because I didn't get any matches. That's the biggest difference," Leylah Fernandez said. "While other players are playing matches, I haven't been. Nor practicing at the level that I want nor playing any matches. So I think that that set me back a little bit."

That said, the teenager asserted that she knew what to do to get back to her best and added that she would hit the training courts without wasting more time.

"But now I know what I need to do. Now I know what we're going to train to get back at the highest level as quickly as possible," Leylah Fernandez added. "So I guess tomorrow we're just going to get back to training."

"If I can give her that confidence, I think we can become like better doubles players in the future" - Leylah Fernandez on younger sister Bianca

Steve Russell @SteveRussell #WTA #TeamFernandez @WTA Leylah Fernandez teams up with her younger sister Bianca Fernandez in the doubles draw at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers at Sobey's Stadium at York University in Toronto. #wtatoronto Leylah Fernandez teams up with her younger sister Bianca Fernandez in the doubles draw at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers at Sobey's Stadium at York University in Toronto. #wtatoronto #WTA #TeamFernandez @WTA https://t.co/O8NemHTEMw

Leylah Fernandez joined forces with younger sister Bianca Fernandez to play the doubles event at the Canadian Open. The two got off to a flying start, beating Sara Sorribes Tormo and Kirsten Flipkens in the first round.

However, Fernandez's doubles journey also came to a close on Wednesday, as she and her 18-year-old sister were handed a 6-1, 6-2 defeat by Andreja Klepac and Alexa Guarachi.

Nevertheless, the 19-year-old expressed delight in sharing the court with her sister.

"I think it's more seeing how she progressed over the years. I was just so happy to be on court with her," Leylah Fernandez said. "And this time on the same side of the net, not face-to-face playing against each other or practicing against each other. But as in like I'm able to see how much difficulty she gives our opponents."

Leylah Fernandez explained that playing alongside her sister helped her gauge the latter's development. She added that she is happy to be "beside" her sister and also committed her support to the latter.

"And then also I was just able to see how much she matured. We've played a couple of times," added Leylah Fernandez. "I've seen how much she's struggled and how much she's learned and how much she got better over the course of the years."

"And I'm just proud that she never gave up, even when things got difficult. I think those are like those moments where I can say that I'm just happy to be beside her and just support her the best way I can."

The former US Open runner-up explained that she is happy to lend an ear to her sister for anything and everything. Leylah Fernandez believes her sister can scale greater heights, and both can excel as a doubles team.

"Not necessarily giving her advice but just being there and knowing that if she needs someone to talk their ears off, I'm here. If I can give her that confidence, I think we can become like better doubles players in the future. I just know our bond can be stronger."

Fernandez will next play at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati before heading to the US Open later this month.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan