"I know what I did to make you a champion, you probably left out all of that stuff" - When Andre Agassi's father said he would not read his book

Andre Agassi once claimed his father had told him that he would not read his autobiography.

The former World No. 1 published his autobiography "Open" in 2009. That year, he spoke to now-dissolved media company FORA.tv and was asked about his relationship with his father Emmanuel Aghassian.

Agassi claimed that while he had a very good relationship with his father, the former boxer told him that he wouldn't be reading his book since he was present when all the events happened. Aghassian also told Agassi that the latter probably didn't include whatever he did to make his son a champion.

"He was very clear to me to say 'Don't expect me to read your book, I'm not reading your book. The hell I have to read your book for? I was there, I know. I know what I did to make you a champion, you probably left out all of that stuff'. I say, 'Well alright fair enough Dad, that's fine,'" Andre Agassi said.

Andre Agassi and his father both played in the Olympics

Andre Agassi and his father were both sportsmen and played in the Olympics. The former World No. 1's father Emmanuel Aghassian was a boxer who represented Iran in two editions of the sporting event.

He made his debut at the 1948 games in London, competing in the 54 kg event where he was beaten by Spain's Alvaro Vicente in the first round. Aghassian suffered a similar fate when he participated in the 57 kg event at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki. He lost to eventual bronze medalist Leonard Leisching of South Africa.

Andre Agassi, on the other hand, had a much more successful Olympics career. The American's only appearance came in 1996 where he won the gold medal. Agassi, who was the top seed in the tournament, beat Jonas Bjorkman, Karol Kucera, Andrea Gaudenzi, Wayne Ferreira and Leander Paes before defeating Sergi Bruguera in the gold medal match.

The American ended up having a highly successful tennis career that saw him win eight Grand Slam titles and a total of 60 singles titles. He was also the World No. 1 for a total of 101 weeks.

Agassi retired from tennis in 2006, with that year's US Open being his last tournament. The American registered wins over Andrei Pavel and then-eighth seed Marcos Baghdatis to reach the third round, where he was beaten by German qualifier Benjamin Becker.

