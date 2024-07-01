  • home icon
"I don't know how it will change my life, I hope not too much" - When Andy Murray defeated Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Jul 01, 2024 23:45 GMT
Andy Murray once talked about how his life would change after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2013 by defeating Novak Djokovic.

Murray told the media:

"Look, I don't know.Â I don't know how it will change my life.Â I hope not.Â I hope not too much. But, yeah, I mean, the atmosphere today was different to what I've experienced in the past.Â It was different to last year's final, for sure.Â And then, yeah, the end of the match, that was incredibly loud, very noisy. I've been saying it all week, but it does make a difference.Â It really helps when the crowd's like that, the atmosphere is like that.Â Especially in a match as tough as that one where it's extremely hot, brutal, long rallies, tough games, they help you get through it. "
Edited by Pritha Ghosh
