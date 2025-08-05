Chris Evert once revealed the reason behind her decision to keep a low profile after retirement, unlike her fellow tennis stars. The American also shared that performing in front of thousands felt like second nature during her career, but it did not hold the same appeal after she ended her career.

Evert achieved fame at just 16 years old when she made a stellar run to the semifinals of the 1971 US Open on her main draw debut at the event. The American then clinched her maiden Grand Slam title at the 1974 French Open and went on to win 17 more Majors before retiring in 1989.

After spending the majority of her youth in the spotlight, Chris Evert relished the opportunity to step away from the constant public scrutiny once she hung up her racket. In a 2003 interview posted on her website, the American explained why she preferred not to be in the public eye as much as her peers John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova.

"Well, I like not being around a lot of people, having people not stare at me anymore. I like that. Everyday you play a match in front of thousands of people, you’re in the press, on TV. It’s a way of life, no big deal. When you’ve been away from it for eight or nine years, you go back, it’s like, "I can’t believe I used to play in front of 23,000 people!"" Chris Evert said.

Evert also reflected on her dream campaign at the 1971 US Open, sharing that she had been entirely unaware of the commotion and excitement she was generating with her fairytale run. She recalled being so detached from the buzz that it had no impact on her everyday routine.

"Until after the tournament, I didn’t know what a commotion I was causing. In those days, we had no bodyguards, no cellular phones, nothing. You just had your mother and two wood racquets. I remember, you know, Mary Eisel, being down three match points. All of a sudden the tennis ball looked like a football and I couldn’t miss a ball. But then, after my match, I would go home and empty the dishwasher!" she added.

Chris Evert: "I really didn't get to have the freedom to develop the authentic me at a young age"

Chris Evert - Source: Getty

In a 2022 interview with CBS News, Chris Evert opened up about her early foray into professional tennis and how the fame that accompanied it had stunted her personal development.

"I think that my fame at a young age, I really didn't get to have the freedom to develop the authentic me at a young age. I didn't go to college; I joined the tour right away. And you know, I think people that, again, are always told, 'You're the greatest,' and patted on the back, and people can't say no to them, you know?" Chris Evert said.

However, the fame did have its perks. The former World No. 1 revealed that on the numerous occasions that she had been pulled over by the police, she avoided getting a ticket because the officers were fans.

"I mean, I don't think I've ever gotten a ticket in my life, because policemen have pulled me over many times and seen that I'm Chris Evert. And they go, 'I'm such a big fan of yours, I'm gonna let you go,'" she added.

Nevertheless, Chris Evert acknowledged that getting such special treatment all the time contributed to a sense of "entitlement" and even had a negative impact on her romantic relationships.

