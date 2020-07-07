"I live with passion, so I am going to get in trouble" - Roger Federer on the defining traits of his personality

Roger Federer spoke about the life lessons he has imbibed from his parents that have helped him take right decisions.

The Swiss legend also provided tips about introducing tennis to children, his favorite superpower and what he misses most at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer launched a sleek limited-edition pair of white sneakers called 'The Roger' in Zurich on the 17th anniversary of winning his first Grand Slam title on the grasscourts of Wimbledon.

During the programme, Roger Federer answered a plethora of questions from fans, who asked him about tips to introduce tennis to kids, how he celebrates his birthdays, choice of imaginary superpower, Wimbledon and more.

Roger Federer talked about his struggles in introducing tennis to his four young children but said that it is apparent at an early age if a kid likes to play the sport or if they prefer something else.

"I have struggled with my children. I have tried to promote tennis at my household with playing a lot of matches against Rafa, Novak and everybody but my kids don't care."

"They need daddy home from the practice or from the matches. We tried to put a racquet in their hand and a ball in the other and see what happens. You see very quickly if kids like to play with the ball or go running outside. I think you see the differences very quickly."

Roger Federer revealed that all his four kids play tennis as he didn't want to be the odd tennis player whose kids do not play the sport.

"Now all four kids play tennis. Because I don't want to be the guy whose kids don't play tennis. especially not with my background and my wife's background. But what can you do honestly? You can just go out there and try it time and time again."

In this respect, Roger Federer said that at the beginning a kid should have fun playing tennis before taking the sport seriously at the age of eight or so.

"In the beginning, maybe you've got to bribe them a little bit, 'If you do well, you'll get a sweetie.' There's nothing wrong with that. We did that a little bit. If it is important for you (that your kid plays tennis), just keep trying. Don't be a crazy dad. Trust their coaches."

Advertisement

"And then when they get older, like 8-year-old when I started playing tennis, that's when you start to get a little bit more serious. But in the beginning, it's about having fun. Don't forget that."

Replying to another fan question about how he prefers to celebrate his birthdays, Roger Federer said that normally he celebrates his birthday either in Canada (at the Coupe Rogers) or at home in Switzerland.

"It depends on where I am, really. Usually, I am either in Canada or in Switzerland."

Roger Federer then spoke about his most memorable birthday. It was at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing where the Swiss legend carried the flag for his country at the Bird's Nest Stadium in the Chinese capital.

"Maybe, the most special of them in my athlete life has been carrying the flag for Switzerland in Beijing in 2008. On the 8th of 8 at 8:08, I was there with the flag at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing. That was honestly a great great honour for me. That was cool."

"Other good ones I know is that my wife is planning a big 40th. I am a bit scared for that already (laughs)."

I don't want to sleep in the doghouse: Roger Federer

Roger Federer

A fan asked Roger Federer that if was able to go back in time, would he marry Mirka again. The Swiss legend provided a humorous response while also admitting the audacity of the question, albeit laughing.

"Of course (laughing). I don't want to sleep in a doghouse. I love her dearly. I don't know if Mirka is watching, that's why I have to be careful with what I say (laughs again)."

Roger Federer talked about meeting Mirka at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and how 20 years later, they have a beautiful family of four children.

"She is the best. I am so lucky to have met her a long time ago. We go all the way to the Sydney Olympics in 2000. We are now 11 years married, 20 years together. We have four beautiful children. I couldn't have done this without her."

"Yes, of course, I would marry her again. But what a question (laughs again). But it is a good question. Nobody would dare to ask me a question like this."

A five-year-old girl from Rio de Janeiro asked Roger Federer about his favorite color, to which the Swiss legend replied 'blue'.

"I really like blue. Azure and red also became popular for me because of the Swiss flag. Red was a winning colour. But deep down I always feel blue is my favourite."

Roger Federer was also given a choice of superpowers between invisibility, superhuman strength and flying.

"Being invisible would be crazy. On a tennis court it makes complete sense. In life, I would like to fly. That would be absolute magic. We are already walking on cloud (tech of On). Flying to the next level would be amazing."

My family has been wonderful in educating me the right way: Roger Federer

Roger Federer with his parents

To a question from an Indian fan about what would he change if were able to go back in time and change a decision that he took, Roger Federer expressed his gratitude to his parents for helping him get the 'right education'.

"You want to change all the matches that you lost. And then may be think you can do them again. Replay those (matches). Or in life, mistakes you have made, you can take them back."

"But I think, it is all part of what shapes you. I regret some decisions. But at the same time. you can't always go back in time and make it good again. What made me the person I am today. I am the kind of guy who needed to take a couple of steps forward, get smashed and then come back again, take it in the chin again. Kept on moving forward."

In this respect, Roger Federer said that he is an honest person who lives life with passion and that he has no qualms about admitting the mistakes he has committed.

"I am an honest person. I live with passion. So naturally, I am going to get in trouble. You got to be wrong sometimes. And you have got to admit when you are wrong. And I really have no problems in admitting that I am wrong."

However, Roger Federer was quick to acknowledge the role played by his mother and father in providing him with the right education which has helped him take right decisions in life.

"A lot has happened in my life and the decisions I have taken. For the most part, they have been good ones. And I have also surrounded myself with the right people. That has been one of the good decisions I have been able to take, choosing my friends, my team."

"My family has been wonderful in educating me the right way. For me, I cannot complain and my decisions have been the way they are."

I love the strawberries and cream at Wimbledon: Roger Federer

Roger Federer

No question-answer session with Roger Federer is complete without a mention of Wimbledon, where the Swiss legend has had the most success.

Here, Roger Federer talked about what is life was when he won his first match at Wimbledon twenty years ago. The Swiss legend had fallen in the first round on his debut at the grasscourt major in 1999.

"I was in rock music because my coach had long hair like I did. I liked AC DC, Metallica, skateboarding and basketball culture - Michael Jordan, Shaquille O' Neill."

"That was my life for me at that time. That was the beginning of 2000 for me.I like culture. Just travelling, seeing cities, places, it was an amazing time for me to get around the world like this at an young age."

Roger Federer also spoke about what he was going to miss most about not playing at Wimbledon. The 2020 edition of the tournament has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As usual the crowds. I know the tournament organisation, the Village, the strawberries and cream, the tradition, the ivy on the walls - the purple and the green. The grass - I love playing on grass. Centre Court is our holy grail. A lot of things to miss. And this was just in 30 seconds what I told you."