"I look back on that with a few more regrets" - When Roger Federer compared French Open final loss vs Rafael Nadal to US Open loss vs Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer claimed that he had more regrets from his French Open final defeat to Rafael Nadal in 2011 compared to his semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic at that year's US Open.

The Swiss did not win a single Grand Slam in 2011 after losing to Djokovic in the semifinals of the New York Major despite having a few match points. He, however, managed to win the year-end championships in London by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final.

During his post-match press conference, Federer was asked if the defeat to Djokovic at the US Open was the one he regretted the most that year. The Swiss replied in the negative and said that he looked at his French Open final loss to Rafael Nadal with more regrets.

"No, I mean, I said it. I don't think the match against Novak was my biggest disappointment of the season. It wasn't the finals. So I felt like my chances were there as much at the French Open against Rafa. I mean, that would have been an amazing accomplishment to beat Rafa in the finals of the French Open. So I look back on that one with maybe a few more regrets," the Swiss said.

"I know I was one point away from getting to the US Open final, but it all happened in a moment. It was past," he added.

Roger Federer has played nine Grand Slam finals against Rafael Nadal, five against Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer played nine Grand Slam finals against Rafael Nadal and five against Novak Djokovic.

His first Major final against Nadal came at the French Open in 2006, with the Spaniard coming out on top. The Spaniard won six out of the nine Grand Slam finals against his arch-rival, including triumphs at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

The last Major title clash between the two came at the 2017 Australian Open, with the Swiss winning in five sets.

Roger Federer won only one out of five Grand Slam finals against Novak Djokovic at the 2007 US Open. The Serb beat him in the title clashes at three Wimbledon Championships in 2014, 2015 and 2019, and at the 2015 US Open.

The 42-year-old retired from tennis in 2022 at the Laver Cup. His final match was a doubles fixture during the tournament, where Rafael Nadal was his partner. However, the pair were defeated by American duo Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins