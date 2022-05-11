"I look at him as a combination of Agassi, Federer, Nadal, and the Djoker" - Rick Macci on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has emerged this season from being a bright new prospect to being compared to the greats of the game.

Rick Macci, who coached the Williams sisters and Jennifer Capriati, has been keeping a close eye on the Spanish teenager's progress and the finer aspects of his technique.

Via a YouTube video on the Rick Macci Tennis channel, the renowned coach analyzed various aspects of Alcaraz's game and provided stunning insight into what the youngster is capable of.

"This is a generational talent. I have never seen a young man, a complete package, like Carlos," Macci began.

"Let me explain exactly what I see but at the end of the day, everybody looks on the outside - they look at the Ferrari," he continued. "I always say, greatness is really on the inside - how you are going to handle pressure."

Macci described the 19-year-old as a combination of Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic and lauded "the quality of his consistency."

"I look at him as a combination of Agassi, Federer, Nadal, and the Djoker. I look at him as wrapped, all four of those in one," he said.

"Agassi, technically. There are a lot of common threads, taking the ball early, compact strokes, very exlosive."

"He is cut from the same cloth as Rafa. If he has to play patient and steady, you want to play 30 balls, no problem, he will play 31," he continued. "But the difference with Carlos, is the quality of his consistency. It's one thing to be consistent, but to do it at 50, 60, 70, 80 miles an hour ten times in a row - thats a whole different animal."

"So, everybody has to understand what we are looking at here," he added.

"He is the fastest player, he has the best makeup speed that has ever been seen in the history of tennis" - Rick Macci on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Mutua Madrid Open

The 67-year-old coach made another staggering revelation in his analysis of Alcaraz, calling the teenager the "fastest player" and one who has the "best makeup speed" in the history of the game.

"Let's first talk about his movement," Macci said. "He is the fastest player. He has he best makeup speed that has ever been seen in the history of tennis. I know thats a crazy statement but someone has to be the best."

"Once he starts moving, his makeup speed is like we have never seen."

"This guy is faster than fast, quicker than quick, it's unbelievable. Once he starts running, his speed is a whole another level that the game of tennis has never seen," Macci added.

Macci reckons the Spanish teenager is a natural talent who was "born to do this." He further referred to Alacraz as a "performer" and a "showman."

"This kid was born to do this. He is a performer, he is a showman, he is an artist and most of all he has humility," he said.

Macci said the Spaniard would "change the whole landscape" of tennis and take the sport to another level.

"He is going to change the whole landscape and change how tennis is going to be taught. I think more people are going to teach the drop shot. I think more people are going to teach people to be more aggressive," he said.

"His game is going to take things to a whole another level. It's a whole different style where you've got patience, but you've got firepower," Macci concluded.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala