"I could do a lot more, but at the moment we're focusing on fitness so that there's no overload" - Roger Federer gives an update on his road to recovery

Roger Federer gave another update on how his knee rehab is coming along, stating that he is focussing more on fitness training at the moment rather than jumping straight onto the tennis court.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion hasn't played a competitive tennis match for almost an entire year at this point, and is expected to be back in action only by September. The Laver Cup and the Swiss Indoors are the two confirmed tournaments in the 40-year-old's schedule for 2022, and are expected to remain as the only events he will be playing this year.

Speaking in a recent interview with SRF Sport, the former World No. 1 revealed that his recovery was coming along slowly and that it would take him a little while longer to be back in action once again. However, the Swiss remained largely optimistic, adding that he has to remain patient and keep hitting the gym in the meantime.

Although Federer reckons he can push himself even further, he noted that he did not want to overburden his body too soon and undermine all the progress he has made.

"[Rehab's] going slowly. I keep getting asked, 'And what does it look like?' and I have to say every time that it will take a little longer. I just have to be patient and keep making progress," Federer said. "I'm going straight to the gym right now and it's 5 or 6 times a week. I could do a lot more, but at the moment we're focusing on fitness so that there's no overload."

The Swiss reiterated that the main goal at the moment is to be ready for his stints at Basel and the Laver Cup, and then decide where he has to go from there. Noting that he will be getting more information about the state of his knees in the coming months, the 20-time Grand Slam champion remarked that he has no other option but to wait until then.

"The goal is to be ready for the Laver Cup and Basel by the end of the year. I'll get a lot of information in the next few months because I'm running out of space now," Federer said. "I play with the kids from time to time. Tennis still has to wait a little bit. I'll do enough of that when I have time."

Roger Federer also revealed that he intends to play the 2023 season as long as his fitness isn't an issue

Roger Federer has concrete plans to play the 2023 season as things stand right now

In another recent interview, Roger Federer confirmed that he fully intends to play the 2023 season, provided his knee holds up. Amid speculation that the 20-time Grand Slam champion could be bidding adieu to the sport in front of his home crowd in Basel in September, the former World No. 1 declared that he had no such plans and that he would definitely be back in earnest next year.

"Yes, definitely, [I want to return to the tour in 2023 if my knee plays along]. How and where, I don't know yet. But that would be the idea. Definitely," he said.

