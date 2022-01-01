"I love Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev because they are authentic and admit their mistakes" - Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview with L'Equipe, Novak Djokovic praised Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev for staying "authentic" and not pretending to be "perfect." The Serb said he mistrusted people who put on a front on and off the court.

"I don’t like people who pretend to be perfect on and off the court; perfection doesn’t exist," Djokovic said.

Djokovic hailed Medvedev and Zverev for their ability to acknowledge their mistakes, which, according to the 20-time Grand Slam champion, adds a layer of authenticity to their personalities.

The World No. 1 highlighted the fact that Medvedev and Zverev go to great lengths to make amends for their errors, and stressed that he has a great relationship with both players.

"That’s why I love Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev. They are authentic, they admit their mistakes and they do everything to make up for it," Djokovic said. "We have a great friendship."

Novak Djokovic spotted training for 2022 Australian Open in Spain

Encouraging signs for the defending champion, as he has been spotted training for the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic was recently spotted training off the coast of Spain. The 34-year-old was seen practicing with Dunlop tennis balls, the official balls used for the Australian Open.

Two short videos taken on the spot could give an indication as to his future schedule.

The doubts could be lifted in the next few hours or days.

Djokovic officially pulled out of the 2022 ATP Cup just days before Serbia's opener on January 1, fuelling speculation that he could miss his Australian Open title defense.

The Serb's participation in the season-opening Slam has been up in the air ever since the state of Victoria introduced a mandate requiring all athletes to be fully vaccinated before landing in the region. Djokovic has thus far refused to comment on his vaccination status.

But the fact that he is training ahead of the Slam means he could be poised to defend his title in Melbourne.

After narrowly missing out at the 2021 US Open, Novak Djokovic will have another chance to overtake Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race if he does compete in Melbourne.

There has been no official word from the Djokovic camp regarding his participation at the Slam. But with just around a fortnight until the start of the tournament, Djokovic will have to make a decision soon.

Edited by Arvind Sriram