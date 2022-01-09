"I love playing at home, it's been an extraordinary week" - Ashleigh Barty on winning her 14th singles title in Adelaide

Ashleigh Barty wrapped up her first tournament of the season with a dominant display at the Adelaide International. The World No. 1 beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour on Sunday to lift her 14th career singles title.

Barty, who also won the doubles trophy in Adelaide alongside compatriot Storm Sanders, emphasized how she has been able to gather plenty of court time ahead of the Australian Open. She added that she was excited to be competing again in Australia and acknowledged the support she receives from all around the country.

"It's been an extraordinary week," Barty said. "We've been able to play lots of matches in singles and doubles. I think we've had plenty of court time. I'm looking forward to what's to come for this Australian summer. I love playing at home. I feel comfortable all around Australia. I'm very lucky to get support all around the nation. It's just exciting to be back playing tennis here in Australia."

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen ASH BARTY



The world No.1 is bringing home her second



Congratulations, ASHBARTYThe world No.1 is bringing home her second #AdelaideTennis singles title, and third @WTA singles trophy on Aussie soil.Congratulations, @ashbarty . Building nicely for a big #AO2022 campaign. 🇦🇺 ASH 🏆 BARTY 💪The world No.1 is bringing home her second #AdelaideTennis singles title, and third @WTA singles trophy on Aussie soil.Congratulations, @ashbarty. Building nicely for a big #AO2022 campaign. https://t.co/uKHIdE4dn0

The 25-year-old proceeded to assess her performance over the past week. She admitted to being particularly impressed with her serve, which remained unbroken in her last three matches. She was also appreciative of her strong mental fortitude during the crunch moments.

"I felt like overall this week my serve has been a real weapon," the Aussie said. "I felt like I struggled with rhythm early on in and I've been able to progressively get better and better. To go a few matches unbroken is really good."

"I think all in all I was able to squeeze myself out of some tough moments. I was able to start games well and get ahead in games. All in all this week I felt like I was able to look after my service games well, which then allowed freedom for the rest of my game," she added.

"I've been extremely fortunate over the last few years to play in a few finals"- Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty won her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2021

Ashleigh Barty, who played in her 20th career final in Adelaide, was asked to assess her impeccable win-loss finals record of 14-6. She explained that she treats a final like any other match and strives to do the "right thing" on court.

Also Read Article Continues below

"I think in finals it's important not to over-emphasize the fact that it's a final, but it's important to enjoy the fact that it's a final," Barty said. "You've earned the right to play for a title. I've been extremely fortunate over the last few years to play in a few finals and kind of learnt over that time to not be concerned if you're behind or you lose a few in a row. Each and every match, you go out there and try and do the right thing. For us, that's been a good recipe."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala