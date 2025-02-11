"I’m not angry... you’re allowed to be criticized" - When Roger Federer made brutally honest admission about what it means to be an athlete

Roger Federer responded to his critics with grace during the 2010 season, admitting that a player should be open to criticism. His remarks came at a time when he wasn’t having his best campaign.

Federer had a mixed 2010 season—while it wasn’t one of his best, it was far from bad. He won the Australian Open, securing his 16th Grand Slam title, and finished the year on a strong note by winning the ATP Finals.

However, he struggled in the middle of the season, losing in the quarterfinals of the French Open and Wimbledon and in the semifinals of the US Open. These losses, especially at Wimbledon (where he was the defending champion), led some to believe he was declining.

The Swiss discussed the situation in an interview with the Associated Press, stating he wasn’t “angry” about it. He admitted that not everyone would like him, dynamics could change anytime, and he tried to stay “calm” through the storm.

"I’m not angry. As an athlete … you should be open to criticism, and you’re allowed to be criticized, because not everybody has the same opinion, not everybody likes the same players," Federer said.

The 20-time Major champion, who fell to No. 3 in the ATP rankings before finishing the season at No. 2, added:

"The rankings are quite volatile: Today you’re ‘great,’ tomorrow you’re ‘not,’ but then you’re ‘great’ again. It makes for great stories. Now, I always look at the long term and by doing that, obviously, I can stay calm through the storm. And I think that’s what I’ve been able to do so many times."

Roger Federer: "Every time people write me off, I’m able to bounce back"

Roger Federer pictured at the 2020 Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

Roger Federer spoke with confidence in his interview with the Associated Press. He said that every time people wrote him off, he proved them wrong and bounced back.

"Every time people write me off — or try to write me off — I’m able to bounce back," he said while preparing to leave London.

Federer dismissed the claim that he played "horrible" in the 2010 season. He said he tried a lot, had both good and bad matches, and admitted that some players performed "better" than him.

"It almost makes it feel or sound like I played horrible through the summer or I didn’t play at all. That’s not the way it was. I grinded it out. I played and I played and I played, and I tried, and I had some really good matches," he said.

The 43-year-old added:

"And then I did have some tough losses, and some guys played better than me, and the next thing you know, half the season is gone. But I really felt like I had some amazing weeks."

The Swiss won five titles in 2010, reached the World No. 2 ranking, and had a 65–13 win-loss record, which is a great season for most players. But given his dominant years from 2004-2009, it was seen as a slight dip.

