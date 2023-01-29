"I’m not crying, you’re crying, f**k it, we’re all crying" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic breaking down in tears after Australian Open 2023 win

Novak Djokovic expressed emotions on the court like never before after winning his 10th Australian Open and 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday. After giving a cool and calm reaction as soon as he sealed victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Serbian superstar could not stop crying tears of joy while celebrating with his team, in turn making his many fans emotional as well.
Djokovic let out a huge roar of celebration as he made his way towards his player's box after the win, before embracing his support staff and family and sharing a long and wonderful embrace, particularly with his mother. He then laid down on the floor of the player's box and wept uncontrollably before also crying with his face in his towel as he sat in his chair on the court.
He called the win the most special of his illustrious career, given it was redemption in a way after last year's events in Melbourne, at the end of which he was deported and handed a three-year visa ban.
Reacting to Djokovic's emotional outburst, many within the tennis fan community expressed their admiration towards the Serbian great for his historic title victory.
"I’m not crying, you’re crying, f**k it, we’re all crying," a fan expressed on Twitter.
Another fan suggested that images of the Serb's tears of joy on Sunday have replaced those of the tears after his loss to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final.
"They shared those crying gifs for 16 months after USO21. Novak was just overwhelmed by pressure that day. Now show us these tears. Tears of glory, I have never seen Novak being this emotional at a court in years after winning something. The fire is still back. We are coming," a Djokovic fan expressed.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the emotional moment at the end of the 2023 Australian Open final:
Novak Djokovic maintains unbeaten run in Australian Open finals, joins Rafael Nadal in another staggering record
Courtesy of Novak Djokovic's 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, the Serbian great maintained his unbeaten run in Australian Open finals. Along with equalling Rafael Nadal in the race for most Grand Slam titles won, the Serb also became only the second man ever after Nadal to win the same Grand Slam singles tournament at least 10 times. Nadal has 14 French Open titles.
The 35-year-old Belgrade native will also return to the summit of the ATP rankings as the new world No. 1 when the fresh round of rankings is released on Monday.
Tsitsipas felt the pressure and full force of Djokovic's game right from the start of the match. After bagging an early break, the Serb consolidated it throughout to win the first set 6-3. He then dominated two tiebreakers to win the match in straight sets, recording 82% points won on first serve, along with 36 winners and just 22 unforced errors.
