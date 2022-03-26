I'm training five or six hours a day, I'm at the club 12 hours a day; But I put one post in the car on the way to practice and all of a sudden I don't focus on tennis: Emma Raducanu on sponsor critics

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Emma Raducanu hit back at her critics, who raised questions over her commitment to tennis, stating that the Brit is signing too many endorsement deals and devoting most of her time on sponsorships. Raducanu quashed all these remarks, terming them as "misleading," and highlighted that she still trains "five to six hours a day."

World No. 13 Emma Raducanu was recently unveiled as the brand new ambassador for Porsche on Wednesday, adding one more feather to her cap. The Brit is already working with many renowned firms, including the likes of Vodafone, British Airways, Tiffany & Co., and others.

However, when it comes to performing on the court, Raducanu hasn't enjoyed much success after her phenomenal campaign at the 2021 US Open, where she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the history of the sport. Surprisingly, she suffered a second-round exit at the hands of Katerina Siniakova in Miami on Friday.

Many tennis pundits and fans allege that signing too many sponsorship deals at a young age and that the Brit is unable to devote much of her time to the sport. However, Raducanu revealed that all these claims are false since she still spends "12 hours a day at the club," where she trains for at least five or six hours.

Calling her critics' remarks "unfair and insensitive," the Brit further disclosed that she spends just three to four days every quarter doing commercials for her partners. She also stated that her "days of working with her commercial partner are pretty limited."

“If you just see – like on the news or on social media – me signing this deal or that deal, I feel like it's quite misleading. Because I'm doing five or six hours a day [of training], I'm at the club for 12 hours a day. But I throw out one post in the car on the way to practice and all of a sudden, it's – you know – I don't focus on tennis or whatever," said Raducanu.

“I think that it is unfair, but it's something that I have learned to deal with more and become a bit more insensitive to the outside noise. And at the end of the day, I feel like my days [working with commercial partners] are pretty limited. I'm not even doing crazy days. I feel like I'm doing like three or four days every quarter, so it's really not that much," added the 2021 US Open champion.

“Wimbledon is my favorite tournament, even though I won the US Open"- Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

In the same interview, Raducanu revealed that although she achieved glory at the US Open last year, Wimbledon remains her "favorite tournament." She shot up into the limelight at the British Major in 2021, reaching the fourth round of the Grand Slam at the age of 18.

Raducanu emphasized that the 2022 Wimbledon Championships will be "pretty special and fun" for her and that she is looking forward to the challenge.

“Wimbledon is my favorite tournament, even though I won the US Open. I think that the atmosphere last year was insane. So this year, I feel like it's going to be pretty special. And we'll see how I cope," mentioned Raducanu.

“I can't really say myself how I'm going to react, because sometimes you feel completely fine. But then you get out onto the court, and then you're like, 'Oh, what's this?' It's going to be a challenge, but I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun," concluded the 19-year-old player.

Emma Raducanu is next likely to be seen in action at the Charleston Open, a tournament that begins on April 4, 2022.

