"I’m in full admiration of Serena Williams" - When Roger Federer picked American over himself, Nadal & Djokovic as the 'overall' tennis GOAT

Roger Federer has never shied away from showing admiration for Serena Williams. At one point, he even said he considered her the ultimate tennis “GOAT,” placing her above himself, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. He also took a moment to praise Venus Williams.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, the most by any woman in the Open Era and the second most overall, behind only Novak Djokovic and Margaret Court. But her legacy goes far beyond the numbers. From fighting tirelessly for equal prize money to being a powerful inspiration for Black athletes around the world, her impact on the sport and society is nothing short of legendary.

To top it off, the American pulled off one of the most iconic feats in tennis history by winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her daughter, Olympia. She also returned after giving birth and still managed to reach multiple Grand Slam finals.

During a 2018 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Roger Federer spoke with deep admiration for Serena Williams, calling her the greatest to ever play the sport. He said:

"Overall, we know [Serena] is all the way up there. I’m probably up there with somebody, somehow. Maybe there’s a group, a best of five—and if you’re in that group, you should be pleased and happy. Tennis is a funky sport when it comes to that stuff. I’m in full admiration of Serena. And Venus, too, by the way."

The Swiss even placed her above himself, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, adding:

"It’s been fascinating to watch. She had a totally different upbringing—I came up through Switzerland with the federation, she did it with her dad and her sister. It’s an amazing story unto itself—and then she became one of the greatest, if not the greatest tennis player of all time."

For Serena Williams and Roger Federer, the respect has always been mutual. The American has also spoken highly of the 20-time Grand Slam champion on several occasions.

Serena Williams: "Roger Federer is a genius...he's just a synopsis of greatness and class"

Serena Williams and Roger Federer pictured at the 2019 Miami Open | Image Source: Getty

In 2021, Serena Williams openly expressed her admiration for Roger Federer during a press interaction. She described him as a “genius” and called him the embodiment of “greatness and class,” making it clear just how highly she regards the Swiss maestro.

Williams said:

"I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer. He's just a synopsis of greatness and class and amazing and really changed the game. You see players playing like him, moving like him, doing his techniques. The guy is (a) genius."

Williams played her final professional tournament at the 2022 US Open, bringing her incredible career full circle at her home Slam. She teamed up with her sister Venus in doubles for one last run, but the duo fell short. In singles, she fought hard but bowed out in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Meanwhile, Federer also called time on his career that same year, choosing the Laver Cup as his final event. His farewell was nothing short of unforgettable, surrounded by his biggest rivals and close friends: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

