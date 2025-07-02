"I'm going to fall; I don't get it, can’t they just close the roof?" - When Serena Williams threatened to 'sue' over Wimbledon roof drama

Serena Williams was well known for openly expressing her frustrations with officiating decisions during matches. One notable incident occurred at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, when the American even threatened legal action after taking a fall on the court.

Williams was the clear favorite to clinch the title at the 2016 edition of the grasscourt Major after entering the tournament as the top seed and defending champion. In the fourth round, she squared off against 12th seed Svetlana Kuznetsova.

As light rain fell during the closely contested first set, Kuznetsova broke Williams' serve and took a 5-4 lead after the American slipped and fell on the court. Although Williams managed to break back and level the set at 5-5, she was unhappy with play continuing in the drizzle.

Serena Williams angrily addressed the chair umpire Marija Cicak and then the tournament referee Andrew Jarrett, questioning why the roof wasn't closed amid the drizzle. After pointing out that she would fall if play continued in the rain, Williams even threatened to sue Jarrett if she sustained an injury.

"I'm going to fall. I don’t get it. Can’t they just close the roof?" Williams said. "If I get hurt, I’m suing him."

After Serena Williams' complaints, play was indeed halted while the Centre Court roof was closed. The American dominated the encounter once the match resumed, claiming a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Svetlana Kuznetsova.

"I have no plans, no future of suing Wimbledon" - Serena Williams on her 'heat-of-the-moment' outburst

Serena Williams addressed the incident in her post-match press conference, making it clear that she had no intention of suing Wimbledon. She said her outbursts and racket smashes should only be seen as spur-of-the-moment incidents.

The American also refused to entertain any more questions on the issue because she found it "completely absurd" that the threat was being taken seriously.

"Oh, you guys, don't even try me like that. I was in the moment. I was on the court. What I say on the court, whether it's smashing my racquets or it's in the heat of the moment... I have no plans, no future of suing Wimbledon. Let's get serious. That's not what I do. That's not what I am," she said.

"I'm not answering any more questions about that, nor will I want anyone reporting that either. That's just completely absurd and wrong," she added.

Serena Williams triumphed at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, beating Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 in the final to claim her 22nd Grand Slam title and equal Steffi Graf's longstanding record. The win ended up being the American's seventh and final title at SW19, since she fell short against Kerber and Simona Halep in the 2018 and 2019 finals, respectively.

