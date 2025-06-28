Serena Williams found herself in a difficult position upon making a comeback to the 2011 Wimbledon Championships after prolonged health issues. Richard Williams shared his thoughts on his daughter's struggles amid her campaign at SW19.

Williams had a difficult start to the 2011 season, as she was forced to pull out of the Hopman Cup and the Australian Open while recuperating from her foot surgery. Although the American was hoping to make a comeback during the clay season, she unexpectedly found herself on her "deathbed" after suffering a pulmonary embolism while on her way to an Oscars party.

After being rushed to the hospital, Serena Williams underwent surgery to treat the several blood clots found in her lungs. The American, who hadn't competed on tour since her triumph at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, finally made her long-awaited return on grass in Eastbourne. After a disappointing second-round exit, she entered the grasscourt Major as the seventh seed and two-time defending champion.

Following a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Aravane Rezai in her opening match, Williams faced Simona Halep in the second round. She battled back from a set down to secure a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory and advance to the third round. Despite emerging victorious, the American acknowledged her struggles and lamented "blowing" her chances in the first set.

Serena Williams' father Richard also said that his daughter was only competing at half her usual strength and predicted it would take considerable time for her to return to peak form. However, Richard made it clear that after Serena's life-threatening health scare, he was simply grateful that she was still alive rather than being concerned about wins and losses.

"I think Serena right now is playing about 49 or 50 percent, so I think it will be a while before she gets back to where she should be at," he said. "She was so close to dying that whether she ever wins again or loses every match she plays, I'm just thanking God that she is alive."

After beating Simona Halep, Serena Williams claimed a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over Maria Kirilenko in the third round. However, she failed to replicate that performance against Marion Bartoli, who defeated the American 6-3, 7-6(6) to reach the quarterfinals.

"I can only get better and that can potentially be really scary" - Serena Williams on Wimbledon 2011 exit

Serena Williams - Source: Getty

Speaking to the press after her exit from the 2011 Wimbledon Championships, Serena Williams disclosed that she was very satisfied with how she had performed after a year-long hiatus. The American also warned that she could be a "really scary" threat since the only thing she could do was improve.

"You know, I think I did really well, you know, just being able to come back and play and win some matches, uhm, and just really play tough. Even today I lost, but I was able to kind of hang in there and play tough. And I can only get better. And that can potentially be really scary, because I can only go up from here and I can just do so much more," Serena Williams said.

Williams also said that the loss got her more fired up for her return to SW19 the following year, pointing out that she wouldn't have the pressure of defending a lot of points during her campaign.

"Yeah, absolutely. Next year I'll have less things to worry about. I didn't do so well this year, so I have no points to defend. It will just be good," she added.

Serena Williams did make a triumphant return to Wimbledon in 2012, defeating Agnieszka Radwanska 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in the final to clinch her fifth title at the grasscourt Major.

