Serena Williams once weighed in on the criticism her close friend and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, received after cheering her on at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. Williams revealed why she deliberately chose not to pay any attention to the negative press surrounding Markle.

Williams and Markle's friendship blossomed when they met at the 2014 Super Bowl, and it became a common sight to see the actress cheering the American on from her player's box. Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian later attended Markle's high-profile wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Although Meghan Markle often attended Serena Williams' matches, her status as a member of the Royal Family brought significantly increased scrutiny when she supported the 23-time Grand Slam champion at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. Markle was heavily criticized after a member of her security detail reportedly stopped a media consultant from taking the Duchess' picture.

The Duchess of Sussex, who donned denim jeans, a black top and a white blazer for the occasion, was also accused of not adhering to the dress code after she was seen sitting in the members' area instead of the Royal Box.

Meghan Markle at Wimbledon 2019 - Source: Getty

However, Serena Williams revealed that she was unaware of the controversy because she steered clear of any articles involving her close friend Meghan Markle. Speaking to the press after her semifinal win at the grasscourt Major, the American made it clear that she wanted to protect their strong friendship with Markle from being tainted by the negative media scrutiny.

"You know, I didn't know there was negative media out there. Any time I see her name attached to anything, I don't read it. She couldn't be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she's always there. That's all I want to be to her," she said.

Despite the drama, Meghan Markle returned to the All England Club to witness the blockbuster final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep, alongside Kate Middleton. Halep denied the American the chance to clinch her 24th Grand Slam title by claiming a clinical 6-2, 6-2 victory in the summit clash.

Serena Williams' advice helped her 'dear friend' Meghan Markle deal with negative media attention

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams - Source: Getty

Interestingly, Serena Williams has played a crucial role in helping Meghan Markle deal with all the negative press she received. The pair's friendship has been going strong over the years, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion even organizing Markle's baby shower when she was pregnant with her son Archie and sticking up for the Duchess of Sussex after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During an appearance on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast in 2025, Markle opened up about Williams' valuable advice that aided her in coping with the "lies" that were constantly told about her in the media.

"Yes. I would ask people to tell the truth. Of course, I’ve gone through those chapters and do a lot of self-work. I go, 'What’s the why?' It’s happening for a reason. My dear friend, Serena, she said to me, 'A lie can’t live forever.' Eight years is a long time, but it’s not forever," she said.

Serena Williams has also stepped into the loving aunt role for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet, sharing a glimpse of their bond while promoting the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show.

