"I'm not the guy that tries to be disrespectful" - How Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev-conqueror Mattia Bellucci responded to Rotterdam upsets

Mattia Bellucci has taken Rotterdam by storm, staging upsets against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev to reach his maiden semifinal on the ATP tour. While talking to the media following his victories, the southpaw shed light on his form at the tournament.

Bellucci entered the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam as a qualifier. Ranked No. 92 in the world, he beat two Dutchmen, Thijs Boogaard and Gijs Brouwer, to confirm his place in the main draw. Here, he crushed yet another local, junior No. 1 Mees Rottgering, in front of his home crowd.

Following his clean sweep against Dutch players, Mattia Bellucci locked horns with 2023 champion Daniil Medvedev in the second round. The match had its fair share of drama, with the Italian teasing Medvedev with his underarm serves and shots aimed directly at him. He also created a match point opportunity in the second set but was denied by the Russian. Bellucci ultimately sealed the contest 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3.

Trending

When Sportskeeda asked the former World No. 1 whether Bellucci’s tactics bothered him, he said:

"No, it’s okay, I won some points; I lost some. No, it’s okay."

During an Exclusive for Sportskeeda before his match against Medvedev, Mattia Bellucci had expressed that he wishes to build a solid baseline game. When asked whether his underarm serves and body shots were part of his strategy, he said:

"Actually, not (I didn't plan the tactics beforehand). But I really thought that I would have done against him what I would have done against everybody else. I thought that in that moment going for the body was the best option, thinking about the game, definitely," Bellucci told the media after his win.

"And it brought me points so I think I have to be happy about it. I’m not the guy that tries to be disrespectful. Also with underarm serves -- I saw him very far from the baseline and that's something he usually does, so it was not part of the plan but it came with the game," he added.

On Friday, Bellucci staged yet another upset, this time crushing two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas with a convincing 6-4, 6-2 win. While Tsitsipas conveyed that he was exhausted during the match, his Italian opponent said he was pleased with his own energy at the Rotterdam event.

"Definitely, tennis-wise it’s my best week and I’m really happy about my performance and my energy on court," Mattia Bellucci told the media after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"I really felt that I was really in a good rhythm today from the beginning. I think he had a good start with the serve, so I really managed to keep those games and hold those games when I had to save a few break points. Also I think I got a little bit lucky in the first set, but then that’s definitely part of the game and I really enjoyed every moment."

About his strategy this week, the 23-year-old said:

"I’m really trying to mix it up a little bit, both being aggressive and trying to be solid at the same time. Trying to find that balance is the most difficult part."

Mattia Bellucci on Rotterdam semifinal after Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev victories: "Don't know how I'll manage the emotions"

Mattia Bellucci pictured at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam - Image Source: Getty

While Mattia Bellucci has had off days after each of his main draw matches so far, the Italian won’t enjoy the same luxury ahead of his semifinal against 2024 finalist Alex de Minaur. Bellucci and de Minaur are set to face off during the day session on Saturday, February 9, for a spot in Sunday’s title clash.

Ahead of his match against the World No. 8, the Italian said:

"As I said in the previous round I was really – I really needed sometime to rest. I just beat a guy who’s had amazing results in his career; a top 10 guy who really deserves to be here way more than I do."

"I don’t know how I’ll manage the emotions because it’s going to be a semifinal, but definitely it’s going to be something new. I’ll be happy to step on court," Mattia Bellucci told the media.

Following his groundbreaking performance at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, Bellucci is set to assume a career-high position of No. 68 or better. He is among the 11 Italians presently in the world’s top 100, with Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, and Matteo Berrettini taking the top three spots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback