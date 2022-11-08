"I'm really happy that I know you and was able to meet you in person" - Barbora Krejcikova pays tribute to Martina Navratilova 

2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova paid an emotional tribute to tennis icon Martina Navratilova after the doubles final at the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Krejcikova and her doubles partner Katerina Siniakova were unable to win back-to-back WTA Finals titles after a heartbreaking loss to No. 4 seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, 6-2, 4-6, 11-9.

During the trophy presentation, Krejkicova called Navratilova a "very special person" and thanked her for her continued support.

"I mean, for me, a very special person, Martina, that is here. I just want to thank you that you are here and that you are still supporting tennis. I'm really happy that you still love tennis," she said.

Krejcikova added that she was lucky to share a personal relationship with the 18-time Grand Slam champion.

"You give us a lot of support and I have to say that I'm really happy that I know you and was able to meet you in person and I feel I'm really lucky," she said.

"I always felt that responsibility as a role model" - Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova high-fives a ball kid outside the arena during the 2022 WTA Finals

In a recent interview, Martina Navratilova revealed that she always felt the need to be a role model for kids.

"I always felt that responsibility as a role model. I always thought about the kids first," said Navratilova in a video posted on Julie Bindel's YouTube page.

Navratilova further stated that she took her role seriously and always attempted to behave her best on the court.

"When I came out, it was also a reflection on the LGBT community. Certainly for women and lesbians more than anybody else. So I always felt that responsibility, but I always felt it, to begin with, to the kids," she continued.

"I didn't throw my racquet on the court, I didn't do anything I was embarrassed about on the court, because athletes are supposed to be role models, and I took that role seriously...I didn't really do anything that was really really bad," she added.

