"I'm in Roger Federer's head...he has no idea how to play me" - When Andy Roddick spoke about defeating Swiss at exhibition

Andy Roddick once mentioned how he got into Roger Federer's head, stating that he had no clue how to beat him. The American's comments came after he defeated the Swiss at an exhibition match in 2012.

Roddick told ESPN:

"It was pretty clear that I'm obviously in Roger's head and he didn't quite know how to deal with it. He's not really good under pressure, as you saw in that tiebreaker. He has no idea how to play me, so I just capitalized on that."

"I feel like [he] wanted me to win. I felt his energy in the building, so I had to try to pull through," he added.

