"I'm sick and tired of John McEnroe's bulls**t, that guy has a screw loose" - When American was bluntly called out by ex-Australian Open champion

In 1998, former Australian Open champion Johan Kriek expressed frustration with tennis legend John McEnroe, criticizing him for his behavior. The former said he was "sick and tired" of the latter's "bulls**t."

John McEnroe, renowned for his temperament and outspoken nature, has long been a polarizing figure in tennis. Known for his heated on-court disputes with umpires and blunt criticism of players and their actions, he has never shied away from expressing his opinions, no matter how controversial.

Due to his combative attitude, the American often found himself at odds with many in the tennis community. One notable instance was with Kriek, who became infuriated after a match against McEnroe on the Seniors Tour.

Trending

The two-time Australian Open chamtold the media:

"I'm sick and tired of (McEnroe's) bulls**t. If I'm the only one that has the guts to say he needs to be kicked off the tour, fine. I work too hard to be treated like this. That guy McEnroe has got a screw loose."

Kriek’s frustration wasn’t unfounded when considering McEnroe’s behavior during their match. The American threw multiple tantrums, including demanding that the chair umpire turn off the lights on a nearby practice court. When his request was denied, he yelled at her.

Later, the seven-time Major champion directed his anger towards a lineswoman, screaming at her and nearly hitting her with a ball after slamming it in frustration.

John McEnroe explains his controversial on-court behavior: "Like a cigarette addiction"

John McEnroe pictured at the 2024 Laver Cup | Image Source: Getty

John McEnroe was well aware of his controversial on-court behavior and even addressed it in an old interview with SportsJones. He described his fiery antics as a habit, comparing it to a "cigarette addiction."

"Like a cigarette addiction," he said. "It's not really what I'm feeling, I'm just doing it because it's the habit. I'd go out on the court and suddenly I'm doing something and I'd be like, 'Why am I doing this?'"

The American added:

"The game was so stiff. It felt like everybody's collar was starched, like the next thing they were going to do was ask me to wear long pants. So if there was one thing I wanted to change that was it. It became like this cause for me."

McEnroe retired from professional tennis in 1992 but has remained deeply involved in the sport. Over the years, he has taken on roles such as commentator, analyst, and captain of Team World at the Laver Cup, a position he held from 2017 to 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback