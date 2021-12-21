"I'm so happy it's unbelievable" - A throwback to Roger Federer's emotional speech after his 2018 Australian Open victory

Roger Federer created history when he won the 2018 Australian Open. He defeated Marin Cilic 6-2 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 to become the first male player to win 20 Grand Slam titles. It was also his seventh Australian Open title.

During his acceptance speech, the Swiss got caught up in the moment and was extremely emotional by the end of it. Federer was simply overjoyed with the win and explained how he prefers playing the afternoon so as not to spend the entire day thinking about the match.

"I'm so happy it's unbelievable. Yeah it's a long day waiting for the finals. It's easier when it's in the afternoon time, you sleep, you go out there, you play, you do your best and that's it. But when it's at night you think about the match all day and it's just tough so I'm happy it's over either way," he said.

Federer had a career resurgence in 2017 following his knee surgery in 2016. He won two Grand Slams that year to go along with five ATP titles. At the 2018 Australian Open, his dream run continued. During his acceptance speech, Federer congratulated Marin Cilic on his achievements.

"But of course winning is just an absolute dream come true. The fairytale continues for us, for me, after the great year I had last year it's incredible," Federer said. "Of course I'd like to thank Marin for another great tournament. Congratulations on world number three, that's a hell of an achievement and I wish you all the best. Keep doing what you're doing and you can achieve more."

Federer, along with his family, enjoyed his time in Australia and thanked the Australian crowd for making it so special for them.

"We had a wonderful year in Australia, started in Perth. We arrived last year, still here, so it's been a long journey but very much worthwhile. We had the best time as a family and as a team so thank you very much for just making it so special. Like Marin said you guys are unbelievable as a country and people."

Roger Federer said he'd been aware since the Sydney Olympics in 2000 of how passionate Australians are about what they do. He thanked the volunteers and acknowledged them as one of the best in the world.

"I'd like to thank everybody at the tournament, the volunteers, you guys have some of the best volunteers in the world," Federer said. "I remember that at the Sydney Olympics, that's when I realized how much you guys love what you do and yeah, it makes our stay here, which is at the Australian Open, so much more worthwhile."

Federer thanked the sponsors and tennis legends in the stadium. He also thanked the crowd for making the final very special for Cilic and him.

"And then of course all the sponsors, this beautiful arena. Rod Laver, it's nice to see you again. Ashley Cooper thanks for presenting the trophy. It's an absolute honor to be here again and all the other legends in the commentary booth."

Around the stadium it's always a celebration of tennis when the tournament comes to an end. So I just want to thank all the people who made this night so special for both the players and all the fans tonight."

The Swiss was appreciative of the fans and thanked them for all the support. He also wished Cilic and his team good luck for their future endeavors and concluded with a heartfelt shout-out to his team.

"You guys fill the stadiums, you make me nervous, you make me go out and practice and just like to thank you for everything," Federer said. "Wouldn't be the same without you guys. Thank you Marin's team as well, you guys work hard, all the best. And my team, I love you guys, thank you."

