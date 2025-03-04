Serena Williams once revealed how Steffi Graf reacted to her being on the verge of matching the German's remarkable accomplishment. The American was delighted at receiving Graf's support as she prepared to chase history at the 2015 US Open.

Williams enjoyed a remarkable 2015 season, emerging victorious at the Australian Open, the French Open, and the Wimbledon Championships. Heading into her campaign at the US Open, the American was looking to join Steffi Graf in achieving the Calendar Slam and matching the German's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

While competing at the Western & Southern Open ahead of her highly anticipated campaign at the New York Major, Serena Williams was asked whether Steffi Graf had reached out to her as she neared the German's record. The American disclosed that she had seen Graf's supportive messages for her, which made her feel very excited.

"I see her post things about me, and that's pretty awesome. I really am still like a kid when I see her or I see posts. I get super excited. I'm still living the dream. Yeah, she's been really supportive, which is so great to see, you know, and to feel that support," she said in a press conference.

Williams also admitted that if she could ask Graf one question before the US Open, it would be about how it felt to complete the Calendar Slam, just in case she didn't get to experience that moment of triumph herself.

"Well, I would just ask her what does it feel like, just in case it doesn't happen?" she said.

Although Serena Williams came close to matching Steffi Graf's achievement, she eventually fell short in the semifinals of the New York Major with a shock 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 upset to Roberta Vinci.

Nevertheless, the American went on to suprass Graf's record of 22 Grand Slam titles by winning her 23rd Major at the 2017 Australian Open. Following Williams' victory, Andre Agassi revealed how his wife felt about her record being broken.

"It has no relevance in her world" - Andre Agassi on wife Steffi Graf's reaction to Serena Williams surpassing her Slam record

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, Andre Agassi candidly disclosed that his wife Steffi Graf was unfazed by Serena Williams surpassing her Slam tally because she was completely "disconnected" from the tennis world.

Agassi even shared that the German put importance on the historic feat only out of "obligation" and regard for a champion like Williams.

"It has no relevance in her world. The hardest part of Serena chasing down those numbers was respecting the game. Steffi doesn’t want people to feel she doesn’t care about tennis," Agassi said.

"She cares but she’s so disconnected. Every time she was asked she felt obligated to put importance on it for the sake of tennis and an incredible champion in Serena," he added.

Steffi Graf had a similar reaction when Roger Federer broke her record for most consecutive weeks as World No. 1 in 2009, admitting that she had been unaware of his feat since she didn't keep up with tennis too much.

