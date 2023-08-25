"I'm still reading 'Cry of the Kalahari', I got a break after Cincinnati because I was reading so much that I want to kind of watch TV" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek's love for reading is well-documented. It feels likes yesterday that the Pole was reading historical novels whilst willing on her close friend Kaja Juvan from the stands at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.

Things, as Swiatek admits, can get out of hands at time. Speaking to media ahead of the US Open, the defending champion said she really needed a break from reading after Cincinnati as she overcommits to books when playing back-to-back tennis matches.

Responding to a question about the latest book on her table, Swiatek said she was still reading Delia Owens' "Cry of the Kalahari".

The World No. 1, however, was quick to add that she was simultaneously watching the second season of the American satitical comedy "Veep".

"Well, right now I'm still reading "Cry of the Kalahari" I'm also watching the "Veep" for the second time actually," Iga Swiatek said. "I got a break from reading after Cincinnati because I was reading so much when I play matches."

Elaborating on her evolving interests, Swiatek said she was developing a taste for television given that she had probably spent too much time reading.

"I want to kind of watch some TV show, and binge watch now when I can," the World No. 1 said.

"For sure I feel like the ball here" - Iga Swiatek ahead of the US Open

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open.

Shifting focus to the playing conditions and hardware in use for the US Open, Iga Swiatek said she was really happy with the balls being used in New York, which are the same that were used in Montreal and Cincinnati. The Pole went on to add that the balls came across as more durable and do not fly through the air "without control".

"For sure I feel like the ball here and Montreal, Cincinnati, when I played matches, it makes more sense to play with it because the previous one was made for clay, this one is more durable," Iga Swiatek said. "It doesn't, like, fly without control in the air. I don't know what other players are saying, but that's my thought."

Swiatek said she had also had a few practice sessions, including on the Arthur Ashe Stadium with the roof on, noting that the outside courts were slightly faster.

"Yeah, I practiced couple of times on Ashe already, yesterday with the roof closed," the World No. 1 said. "I feel like I got all the experiences here. The practice courts are a little bit faster, I would say, than the match courts. It's usually like that."