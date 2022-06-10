"I’m thinking of something that may make you go bananas" - Serena Williams teases fans with latest social media post

Serena Williams took to Instagram on Friday to post a cryptic message that has driven her fans crazy with speculation. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not played a match of competitive tennis since last year's Wimbledon Championships, where she sustained a hamstring injury during her opener against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

With her loyal fans eagerly awaiting news on when they could finally see her in action again, the American teased them with her latest message, saying that something huge was on the cards.

"I’m thinking of something that may make you go bananas, stay tuned!" Williams wrote on Instagram.

Within moments, the comment section of her post was flooded with messages from her followers wondering if it was tennis-related in any way. The most common assumption from users on Instagram was that it might be a wildcard for the upcoming Wimbledon, although it could just as easily be something else.

The official list of players who have been granted a wildcard for the tournament hasn't been announced yet, and it remains to be seen whether it is really the big news Williams was hinting at.

Wimbledon's latest promo ad also features Serena Williams, lending further fuel to the fire that the tournament could offer a wildcard to the American

Serena Williams is a seven time winner at Wimbledon

Amid escalating rumors that Serena Williams could be granted a wildcard for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, the tournament's latest animated promo has only helped make those speculations grow stronger.

In a video released last week by the event's official social media handles, the former World No. 1 took centre stage, along with other stars like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Autistic Tennis Fan @AutisticTennis “I’m thinking of something that may make you go bananas. Stay tuned” ~ Serena Williams



Girl it best be playing Wimbledon on a wild card, or there will be tears “I’m thinking of something that may make you go bananas. Stay tuned” ~ Serena WilliamsGirl it best be playing Wimbledon on a wild card, or there will be tears https://t.co/1Kmanb4ak5

The commercial came out in commemoration of the iconic Centre Court at SW19 completing 100 years in its current location, meaning that the tournament organizers could have simply picked the biggest winners in its history.

The 40-year-old is an seven-time winner at Wimbledon, having won the 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016 editions. The American has also reached four more finals at the tournament (2004, 2008, 2018 and 2019).

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The Stage Awaits.



#Wimbledon #CentreCourt100 100 years of history. Ready for new chapters.The Stage Awaits. 100 years of history. Ready for new chapters.The Stage Awaits.#Wimbledon #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/KO4raqm5ab

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has a 98-13 overall win/loss record at the grass Major and has made 20 appearances at SW19 so far. Furthermore, Serena Williams has also won the women's doubles at the event on six occasions (2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2016), partnering her sister Venus Williams for all of them.

In mixed doubles, the former World No. 1 has one title at Wimbledon, winning the 1998 edition alongside Max Mirnyi.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far