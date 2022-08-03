"I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that Novak Djokovic & other international athletes can compete in the US Open" - U.S. representative Claudia Tenney

Novak Djokovic will not be permitted to participate in this year's US Open due to the vaccine mandate enforced by Joe Biden's government. The mandate states that no unvaccinated athlete shall be permitted entry into the country.

The Serb has repeatedly stressed that he will not take the jab against COVID-19. As things stand, the only way Djokovic can hope to play in the year-ending Slam is if the Biden-led administration bends its rules.

And that is exactly what Claudia Tenney, the United States representative for New York's 22nd congressional district, is pushing at, as evidenced by her recent letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

She posted her letter on Twitter, accompanying it with a caption where she urged Joe Biden to relax the rules to benefit Novak Djokovic and other unvaccinated tennis players.

"Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world-renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open," Claudia Tenney wrote. "Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether!"

Rep. Claudia Tenney @RepTenney Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) https://t.co/YGpUHutXoO

The Congresswoman believes that the US vaccine mandate enforced by the Biden administration is centered more around political strongarming than healthcare.

"President Biden’s unscientific vaccine mandate on international travel is about control & politics, not public health," she added.

Rep. Claudia Tenney @RepTenney President Biden’s unscientific vaccine mandate on international travel is about control & politics, not public health. President Biden’s unscientific vaccine mandate on international travel is about control & politics, not public health.

"Novak Djokovic likely has a natural immunity that, as credible studies indicate, provides immunity against future infection" - Claudia Tenney

Novak Djokovic Celebrates Winning Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Title

In her letter to Blinken, Claudia Tenney pointed out the double standards of the vaccine mandate, which allows unvaccinated American tennis players to participate in the US Open

As such, Tenney believes it is imperative for the Biden administration to "issue National Interest Exemptions" for unvaccinated tennis players.

"I write today to urge you to permit tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, among others, to enter the United States to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open," Claudia Tenney wrote. "Even though several Americans who are unvaccinated will take part in the tournament this year, prominent players from around the world, including 'Novak Djokovic, will not be able to participate due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate instituted by President Joseph R. Biden."

"I strongly urge you to issue National Interest Exemptions for unvaccinated members of the Association of Tennis Professionals who otherwise meet the high standards of eligibility to compete in the U.S. Open," she added.

She further highlighted how the US Open is a "premier tennis competition" which creates strong diplomatic bonds over sports.

"As you may be aware, the U.S. Open is arguably the premier tennis competition in the world and is a prime example of the connection between sports and international diplomacy," Tenney wrote. "International competitions such as the U.S. Open allow for athletes and fans from around the world to bond over their shared love of sports."

Tenney argued that robbing the US Open of the presence of a player of Djokovic's stature could be detrimental to the tournament's economic health.

"Additionally, the U.S. Open generates an economic impact of more than $1 billion annually," she continued. "Preventing top athletes, including 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, from competing in these high-level events will reduce their vitally important diplomatic and economic impact, with no tangible benefit to public health or safety."

Novak Djokovic contracted COVID-19 twice before, and Claudia Tenney believes it is likely the 21-time Major champion has "natural immunity," which she reckons is more effective than vaccination alone.

"In the case of Mr. Djokovic, he has also reportedly contracted COVID-19 twice already, underscoring the fact that he likely has a natural immunity that, as credible studies indicate, provides immunity against future infection that can be stronger than that gained through vaccination alone," she added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far