"I might go out to the pub first or not fight as hard, but when I'm with Thanasi, I'll do everything I can" - Nick Kyrgios

In a recent interview with 7News, Nick Kyrgios said that he tends to "do a little better" while playing doubles. While admitting that he might go to the pub before a singles match, the Australian highlighted that he gives it his all during doubles matches with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"When it's not about me, I tend to do a little better. With me, I might go out to the pub first or not fight as hard, but when I'm with Thanasi, he knows that when I'm on the doubles court, I'll do everything I can," said Kyrgios.

Kyrgios lifted the 2022 Australian Open doubles title along with Kokkinkis, opening his Grand Slam account on the ATP tour. The pair defeated compatriots Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

In the interview, Kyrgios opined that tennis needs unconventional personalities, those who are "a bit controversial, not so easy to watch." He also said that stadiums are full irrespective of where he plays because people find him entertaining.

"I think tennis needs to have those personalities who maybe are at times a bit controversial, not so easy to watch or make you feel a certain way, maybe sometimes uncomfortable, I think that it's important. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter where I play, the stadiums are full, people are watching, I think it's enjoyable, it's entertainment,” added the Australian.

Nick Kyrgios says he will not play doubles at French Open and Wimbledon

In the same interview, Kyrgios stated that he will not play doubles at the French Open and Wimbledon but will try to participate at every other "major event." His reason for not wanting to play doubles at Wimbledon is because it involves five-set matches.

"I think we're going to play every type of major event this year except Roland Garros and Wimbledon because Wimbledon is five sets. But every event of the year we're really going to try to make them doubles. From the start I tried to put the crowd in my pocket and it worked," concluded Kyrgios.

Following his triumph at the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios achieved a career-high doubles ranking of 40.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala