"I think on a human level Novak Djokovic needs some support from other tennis players" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently spoke out in support of Novak Djokovic on his No Boundaries podcast.

Earlier in January, Novak Djokovic’s visa was revoked despite having a medical exemption from Tennis Australia after he failed to meet Australia’s entry requirements.

The Serb was by the Border Forces, but the verdict was overturned in federal court. However, his visa was canceled for a second time later that week, as the Minister for Immigration felt his presence in the country could incite "anti-vaxx sentiments". The World No. 1 was deported and could not defend his title at the Australian Open.

Djokovic has since been vilified by a majority of tennis fans, which is something Kyrgios doesn't feel on board with. Speaking on his podcast, the Aussie extended his sympathy to the Serb, asserting he was only human and that fans shouldn't antagonize him.

"I think he's obviously feeling quite alienated in all of this and as a human it's a dangerous place to be when you feel like the world is against you and you can't do anything right and all he wants to do is come here and play tennis," Kyrgios said of the World No. 1. "I think on a human level he needs some support from other tennis players.”

"I've been speaking to Novak Djokovic a fair bit, he reached out after I stood up for him" - Nick Kyrgios

2019 Australian Open - Day 14

The 26-year-old also disclosed that the Serb was kind enough to reach out to him in an attempt to better understand the community's stance on the controversy.

“I've been speaking to Novak a fair bit, he reached out after I stood up for him," Kyrgios added. "I would've stood up for anyone but he reached out, he just wanted more understanding at the time. He knew it was coming but thought we were taking our anger out on him.”

This is not the first time Kyrgios has jumped to the 20-time Major winner's defense. The Aussie took umbrage at Australian fans last month during his podcast after the Serb was detained at the Park Hotel in Carlton.

Kyrgios criticized the local public for turning their backs on the nine-time Melbourne champ, reminding them that Djokovic had donated generously for Australian bushfire victims in 2020.

"We wouldn't expect a 20-time Grand Slam champion to be treated like this, no we wouldn't," Kyrgios had said then. "He's done a lot, when we had the bushfires, he was supporting us. When we needed help, he came and helped us. We're treating him like he's never done anything, he's a villain, which he's actually not.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya