"I needed to just win again, I needed it for myself" - When Steffi Graf won Wimbledon after going 18 months without a Grand Slam

Steffi Graf's return to the top of the women's rankings following her Wimbledon triumph in 1991 provided an insight into the resilience and mental strength of the young star whose 186-week stint at as World No. 1 had ended earlier that year.

Following a spectacular rise that captivated the tennis world in the late 1980s, Graf's off-court woes hampered her performance at the turn of the decade even as Monica Seles burst onto the scene as a force to reckon with.

Graf's emotions following her Wimbledon triumph spoke volumes of what the title win meant to her after having failed to win a Grand Slam since the 1990 Australian Open.

"It's very special. I needed just to win again. I needed it for myself," said the German who had gone down to Jana Novotna in the 1991 Australian Open quarterfinal before suffering a humiliating 6-0, 6-2 loss to Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the Roland Garros semifinal.

The trailblazer, who had won all four majors in 1988 before adding an Olympic gold medal to her impressive kitty, had to be content with a lone Grand Slam in 1991.

Even so, her third Wimbledon crown assumed singificance, coming as it did in the wake of her father Peter Graf being in the eye of a storm after being accused by a German model of being the father of her child.

Steffi Graf, who lost to Gabriela Sabatini four times in a row earlier that season, finally tillted the scales in the Wimbledon final despite the Argentinian serving for the match twice. Graf eventually won 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 to win her third title at SW19.

The 1991 Wimbledon win did not, however, mark the beginning of a dramatic comeback for the Mannheim-born player as she held the World No. 1 rank only briefly before losing it again. She ended the year at No. 2, behind arch-rival Monica Seles.

Steffi Graf's incredible numbers at age 22 following the 1991 Wimbledon triumph

Steffi Graf flanked by her parents following the 1991 Wimbledon triumph

At age 22, Steffi Graf's slip-up following a dip in the rankings and her failure to go all the way in the Grand Slams made headlines considering what she had already achieved at an incredibly young age.

Graf, who had ended Martina Navratilova's jaw-dropping consecutive streak of six Wimbledon titles in 1988, had already won a whopping 10 Grand Slams following her Wimbledon victory three years later.

Three Australian Open titles (1988, 1989, 1990), two French Open titles (1987, 1988) and two US Open titles (1988, 1989) aside from three Wimbledon victories were already part of Steffi Graf's trophy cabinet before she played the New York major in 1991.

Before Peter Graf's paternity scandal made news in 1990, Graf had ended the 1989 season with an 86-2 win-loss record and looked on course to eclipse every single record in the books.

Despite the wobble that followed, Steffi Graf bounced back in style to rise to the top of the rankings in 1993. She held the top spot for 377 weeks -- a record that was subsequently borken by Novak Djokovic in February 2023.

