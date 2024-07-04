Pete Sampras was once stunned by a 19-year-old Roger Federer at the Wimbledon Championships. Despite the shocking loss, Sampras dispelled all speculation about his retirement, expressing confidence in his ability to make a triumphant comeback.

Sampras' name became synonymous with Wimbledon in the 1990s, as the American racked up seven titles at SW19 between 1993 and 2000. He entered the 2001 edition of the grasscourt Major as the top seed and four-time defending champion, widely regarded as the outright favorite to clinch his fifth consecutive title.

The American made a strong start to his campaign, beating Francisco Clavet, Barry Cowan and Sargis Sargsian to set up a fourth-round clash with the teenaged Roger Federer. Although the Swiss had clinched the boys' singles title at SW19 in 1998, he was yet to make a mark at the grasscourt Major on the professional tour.

However, Federer produced his breakthrough in spectacular fashion, pulling off a stunning 7-6(7), 5-7, 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 upset win over Sampras to dash the American's hopes of an eighth Wimbledon title.

With Pete Sampras' incredible four-year reign at the grasscourt Major coming to a close, the American graciously acknowledged that all good things must eventually end.

"You know something so great isn't going to last forever. Today I just came up a little bit short," he said (via ESPN).

The American also gave Roger Federer due credit, asserting that it was his moment to shine.

"It was his moment. It's grass-court tennis. One minute you feel like you have it, the next minute you're walking off the court," he said.

Given that Sampras hadn't won a title since his Wimbledon triumph in 2000, his loss to the Swiss fueled the narrative of his apparent decline and prompted speculation about his retirement.

However, the seven-time Wimbledon champion dismissed these concerns, asserting his intention to compete at SW19 for many years to come and expressing belief in his ability to win another title.

"Let's not get carried away. I plan on being back for many years. There's no reason to panic and think that I can't come back here and win here again. I feel like I can always win here," he said.

Despite Pete Sampras' confidence in his ability to make a winning return at Wimbledon, he played his final match at the grasscourt Major in 2002, losing to George Bastl in the second round.

"This is the biggest win of my life" - Roger Federer on beating Pete Sampras at Wimbledon 2001

Roger Federer and Pete Sampras shake hands (Source: Getty)

Roger Federer was ecstatic after beating his idol Pete Sampras, disclosing that the victory had given him belief in his ability to be a contender for the 2001 Wimbledon title.

"After beating Pete, I think maybe I have a chance," he said (via ESPN).

The Swiss also called it the "biggest win" of his life, highlighting the immense confidence he had gained from the contest.

"I've won a lot of close matches out there. I very much felt like I was going to win," he added. "This match will give me as much confidence as I can get. This is the biggest win of my life."

Federer went on to break Sampras and William Renshaw's all-time record of seven Wimbledon titles, claiming his eighth crown at the grasscourt Major by beating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the 2017 final.

