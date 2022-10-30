Novak Djokovic: "I prefer not to be the Monster of Tennis"

Novak Djokovic might have one of the best head-to-head records against top players in tennis, having one-upped almost every household name that has been unfortunate enough to cross paths with him during their career. As happy as the Serb is about that, he would much rather not be called the "Monster of Tennis."

Speaking at his press conference ahead of his Paris Masters opener, the 21-time Grand Slam champion was asked whether he would like to be thought of as 'Tennis' Monster,' what with Halloween coming up. Djokovic, however, laughed off the question, commenting that the term was too unsavory for his liking.

"The monster? I don't know the significance of that word in your language, but in mine is not really the best," Djokovic said, adding, "I prefer not to be the Monster of Tennis. But yeah, the record against most of the top players, well, against pretty much all of the top players is positive, which is great."

As for his outstanding head-to-head record against high-caliber opposition, the former World No. 1 was of the opinion that his longevity was a big help, noting that his experience helped him prepare better for the big challenges.

"You know, we played so many tournaments throughout the year and throughout our careers, and some of us have been there more than some of the younger players. So playing more matches helps, I think, to know how to approach every next big challenge when you play one of your top rivals. I have managed to do well throughout my career, which is great, which is something that I always intended to do," he stated.

For the record, the Serb has a positive head-to-head record against both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, two players widely considered to be one of the GOATs. He also has a positive record against Slam champions like Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro.

"There were years when it was really quick, then medium quick, medium slow, slow last year and now back to medium quick" - Novak Djokovic on the conditions at Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic is a six-time champion at the Paris Masters.

Novak Djokovic was also asked for his thoughts on the pace of the courts at the Paris Masters and whether it was in line with what the players wanted, a question he could not answer with absolute certainty.

Remarking that different players liked different kinds of court speeds depending on the way they played, the World No. 7 added that there was no "golden rule" when it comes to court speeds.

"I can't tell you what kind of speed of the court is best for everyone, because everyone is different. We all like different conditions, I guess, you know," he said.

"For a big server, those guys, I guess, they would prefer quick conditions. For someone who is staying at the back of the court and playing with a lot of spin, you know, they like things to be, balls and conditions to be slower. So it's just I don't think there is a golden formula, to be honest with you," he added.

However, the 35-year-old made one thing clear: that the court is medium quick this year instead of the slow courts players got in Paris last year, when Djokovic won the title after defeating defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the final.

"And remembering all the years that I played here in Bercy, there were years when it was really quick, then medium quick, medium slow, slow last year. Now back to medium quick," Djokovic remarked.

