"I would say I'm surprised by like how quickly it came together" - Naomi Osaka on her flawless run in Miami

Naomi Osaka has said she is surprised at how well things have gone for her at the Miami Open.
The Japanese star reached the final of the tournament after beating Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The fine display from Osaka earned her a place in her third WTA 1000 final.
In her post-match press conference, the former World No. 1 was asked if she was surprised by her excellent run in the tournament so soon after the debacle at Indian Wells. She responded by admitting that speaking to a therapist after her emotional exit from Indian Wells helped her see things "from a different perspective." Osaka also said her game was perfectly suited for the conditions in Miami.
"I would say yes and no. In a weird way, because I know I told you that I spoke to a therapist after," Osaka said. "So like talking to her really helped me out. She kind of helped me see things from a different perspective. I told her like -- I'm not going to tell you what I told her, but, you know, I just feel like there are things that can help me out and I never realized it before. Because I'm the type of person that wants to do everything by myself, and I don't like burdening people."
"But, yeah, I would say I'm surprised by like how quickly it came together, but I have always wanted to do well in Miami. Like I have always thought that I had the game style for it. It is a bit surprising that this is my first three-set match. I kind of expected to have to play like really like grindy matches. But I'm confident in myself as a player, yeah."
Naomi Osaka to face Iga Swiatek in Miami Open final
After beating Belinda Bencic, Naomi Osaka will square off against Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open final on Saturday. The Pole has been in scintillating form of late, having won the last two WTA 1000 tournaments.
Swiatek beat Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-5 in the semifinals to register her 16th victory on the trot.
The duo will lock horns for the second time, having previously met in the last 16 of the Canadian Open in 2019. The Japanese won in straight sets on that occasion. This time, however, the soon-to-be World No. 1 will head into the match as the favorite.