"I was tempted to just disappear, now I can" - When Steffi Graf revealed she went alone to a music festival just days after announcing retirement

Steffi Graf once revealed that before retiring, she had the urge to "disappear" from the spotlight. When she finally stepped away from tennis, she did something bold—attending a music festival alone. Her comments came in 2020.

Graf had one of the most illustrious careers in tennis, winning 107 titles, including an impressive 22 Grand Slams. She retired at the surprisingly young age of 30, marking the end of a remarkable journey in the sport.

In a 2020 interview with Sportstar, the German shared that after hanging up her racket, she felt a sense of relief. She explained that without the pressure of playing commitments, she finally had the freedom to do whatever she wanted.

Trending

"It's easier, because I have so much to look forward to, things I've fantasised about doing for so long. I was tempted at various times during my career to just disappear, to do things I really wanted. Now I can," she said.

Steffi Graf added:

"For example, the day after the press conference (in Germany) announcing my retirement, I hopped on a plane to Edinburgh, Scotland, to spend three days at the Fringe festival (an offbeat arts and music festival featuring mostly unconventional entertainers). I just decided to go, alone, and met some British friends there."

Steffi Graf played her last professional match on August 13, 1999, at the San Diego Open (now known as the Citi Open). She faced Amy Frazier in the quarterfinals but retired from the match while trailing 6-4, 5-7, 1-2 due to a left thigh injury.

A few weeks later, on August 30, 1999, she officially announced her retirement from professional tennis.

Steffi Graf explains why she decided to retire after San Diego Open

Steffi Graf | Image Source: Getty

In the 2020 interview with Sportstar, Steffi Graf explained why she retired after competing at the San Diego Open. She said she entered the tournament to be completely certain about her decision to quit, and after retiring from the event, she was absolutely sure it was the right choice.

"I still didn't feel like playing. I did finally get on the plane - I just thought I had to go there to be absolutely sure about quitting, because I was getting tired of the dialogue I was conducting with myself," she said.

She added:

"But once I got to San Diego, I knew for sure. I pulled out of the event because of a strain in a groin muscle, but that was a minor thing. My mind was made up and I haven't questioned the decision to retire since then, not even for a second of a second."

According to Graf, the thought of stepping down from tennis first crossed her mind after she lost in the final of the 1999 Wimbledon Championships to Lindsay Davenport.

"I suppose people were surprised when I said I wouldn't be back after I lost to Lindsay (Davenport) in the Wimbledon final. But to me that definitely was the end of something. I felt so much joy after expecting so little. I was so satisfied," the German said.

"That's probably why my motivation finally left me for good when that great run ended. When I went home after Wimbledon, I felt empty toward tennis, and that sensation didn't change," she added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi