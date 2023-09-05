"I think it's already like a family because I'm godfather of his daughter" - Andrey Rublev on Daniil Medvedev ahead of US Open QF

Following his fourth-round win at the 2023 US Open, Andrey Rublev spoke about his relationship with his upcoming opponent Daniil Medvedev.

On Monday World No. 8 Rublev defeated Jack Draper 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open for the fourth time in his career.

The Russian will now face compatriot Daniil Medvedev, who also booked his spot in the final-eight in New York for the fourth time by defeating Alex de Minaur 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

The quarterfinal will mark the two Russians' eighth clash in their rivalry. Medvedev leads in their head-to-head with five wins against Rublev’s two.

In his post-match press conference, Rublev said that while the two initially bonded over tennis as children, their relationship is now bigger than the sport.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old became godfather to Medvedev’s baby daughter Alisa. He thus called Medvedev ‘family.’

“I think it's something already like a family because I'm godfather of his daughter. So, it's become a bit...” the World No. 8 said in his presser.

“Obviously, we build our relationship because of tennis, but now it's already bigger than tennis. We know each other, I don't know, since we were six maybe or something. I don't know,” Andrey Rublev added.

Rublev also praised the former World No. 1’s personality and explained why he enjoys spending time with his compatriot.

“We have great relationship. He's super honest, super relaxed. It's super easy to communicate with him. Very humble. In the same time he's really, really funny. Then when you spend time with him, you always have fun,” Rublev said.

Daniil Medvedev also acknowledged their bond in his press conference ahead of the US Open clash.

“I think we're really close friends. I think we have great relationship,” he said. “It's great to have someone like this on tour because sometimes can be not easy. You travel, travel, travel. To have a friend like this is great.”

The 27-year-old noted that while the duo aren’t going to be friends on court during the upcoming US Open quarterfinal, they will make peace after the contest.

“On the court we both want to win. We not going to be friends in two days,” he said.

“Even if on the court we're big competitors, so I do think one match, I say a fight, we can talk or something like this, I think nothing is going to come between us to separate us in real life. We're really close. I mean, we share a lot of let's call it interests and stuff like this,” Medvedev assured.

Andrey Rublev looks for semifinal breakthrough, Daniil Medvedev chases second title at US Open

Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Dubai tennis championships

While the 2023 edition marks his fourth US Open quarterfinal and his ninth overall at Grand Slams, Andrey Rublev has yet to make it past the stage.

With the feat in Flushing Meadows, the Monte-Carlo Masters champion has made his third quarterfinal this year itself - with similar success at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He will hope to turn the corner this time around as he aims for his maiden Major title and his third title of the year.

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, meanwhile, will look to replicate his success this year. The World No. 3 is aiming for his second Grand Slam title, and a sixth trophy this season.